Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): July 13, 2023

ESPORTS ENTERTAINMENT GROUP, INC.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities.

As previously disclosed under Item 1.01, Item 3.02 and Item 5.03 of Form 8-K in Current Reports on Form 8-K filed by Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (the "Company" "we" or "us") on April 20, 2023 and May 1, 2023, we and the holder (the "Holder") of our Senior Convertible Note, agreed to exchange and exchanged, $15,230,024 in aggregate principal amount of our Senior Convertible Note then outstanding into 15,230 shares of new Series C Convertible Preferred Stock, which Series C Convertible Preferred Stock is convertible into a number of shares of common stock determined by a formula to be applied at the time of conversion, which formula was described in such Form 8-K reports and in the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock Certificate of Designations attached as an exhibit to such Form 8-K reports, and described below. Since our last Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 13, 2023 through July 18, 2023, we and the Holder of our Series C Convertible Preferred Stock effected equity conversions under the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock. Pursuant to the equity conversions, the Holder converted $268,710 in aggregate principal amount of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock into an aggregate of 318,966 shares of our common stock, at conversion prices equal to 90% of the lowest VWAP (as defined in the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock Certificate of Designations) of the 10 trading days ending and including the date of conversion, in accordance with Section 31(g) of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock Certificate of Designations (the "Conversions").

The Company's shares of common stock issued in connection with the Conversions were not registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and were issued to an existing Holder of the Company's securities without commission or additional consideration in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 3(a)(9) of the Securities Act.

Following the Conversions, approximately $14,332,000 in aggregate amount of the Series C Convertible Preferred Stock remains outstanding. We intend to continue to effect additional equity conversions under the same terms in the foreseeable future.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements, as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "predicts," "projects," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including, the amount of equity conversions that we will effect, the conversion price, and for what period of time such conversions will continue to occur, if at all. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and those discussed in other documents we file with the SEC, including, our obligations under our outstanding preferred stock, our ability to continue as a going concern, and our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future, unless required by law.

