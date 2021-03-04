New England Patriots and New England Revolution Sign a Multiyear Deal to Make Esports Entertainment Group their Official Esports Tournament Provider Sponsor

Newark, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2021) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NasdaqCM: GMBL, GMBLW) (or the "Company") has announced a multiyear sponsorship with Kraft Sports and Entertainment to be the official esports tournament provider sponsor of the New England Patriots and the New England Revolution. As part of the agreement, the Company will use Patriots and Revolution marks to promote their bi-annual esports tournaments on its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform.

"We are excited to continue to build momentum in our tournament segment," said Grant Johnson, CEO of Esports Entertainment Group. "The Patriots and Revolution have an enormous and loyal fan base. Our tournament platform will now sponsor two teams with large and passionate fans bases. Our robust tournament platform helps the Patriots and Revolution strengthen connections with their fans, providing new avenues for engagement."

As a proud sponsor of the New England Patriots and New England Revolution, EEG will leverage player appearances, tickets, signage and digital media to promote their events to the local market. Esports Entertainment Group will also work with Kraft Sports and Entertainment to create custom videos that will promote the tournaments and be featured in the teams' extensive ongoing digital marketing efforts spanning social media, email, mobile, and online channels.

"We look forward to working with Esports Entertainment Group to expand our reach in the rapidly growing esports market," said Murray Kohl, Vice President of Sales for Kraft Sports and Entertainment. "Esports Entertainment Group's interactive tournament platform brings together gaming enthusiasts from all the around the world and provides an exciting new way for us to connect and engage with our fans."

"Sponsoring the Patriots and Revolution is another strong testament to the quality of our robust tournament platform and its ability to meet the demanding needs of large-scale deployments," said Magnus Leppäniemi, EVP Esports at EEG. "We look forward to a long and mutually rewarding relationship."

EGL enables live and online events and tournaments where gamers can compete and enjoy a wide range of content relating to esports and video games on a proprietary technology platform. Services include full turnkey esports events, live broadcast production, game launches, and online branded tournaments.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The information contained herein includes forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or to our future financial performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements since they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond our control and which could, and likely will, materially affect actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects our current views with respect to future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions relating to our operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. We assume no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future. The safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 protects companies from liability for their forward-looking statements if they comply with the requirements of the Act.

Contact:

U.S. Investor Relations

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Dave Gentry

407-491-4498

dave@redchip.com

Media & Investor Relations Inquiries

Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/76070