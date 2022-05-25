Esports Mogul : Constitution

|
13.29
Rights where 2 proxies or attorneys are appointed ...............................................
32
13.30
More than 2 proxies or attorneys appointed ..........................................................
32
13.31
Proxy Votes..................................................................................................................
32
13.32
Representatives of Corporate Shareholders...........................................................
32
13.33
More than one Representative present ..................................................................
33
13.34
Rights of Representatives, proxies and attorneys...................................................
33
13.35
Board may determine Direct Voting to apply ........................................................
33
13.36
Direct Voting instrument - form, signature and deposit ........................................
34
13.37
Voting Forms ...............................................................................................................
34
13.38
Direct Votes count on a poll .....................................................................................
35
13.39
Withdrawal of a Direct Vote .....................................................................................
35
13.40
Validity of Direct Vote................................................................................................
36
14.
USE OF TECHNOLOGY AT GENERAL MEETINGS ........................................................................
36
14.1
Use of technology ......................................................................................................
36
14.2
Communication of meeting documents ................................................................
37
15.
THE DIRECTORS............................................................................................................................
37
15.1
Number of Directors ...................................................................................................
37
15.2
Rotation of Directors ..................................................................................................
37
15.3
Election of Directors ...................................................................................................
38
15.4
Additional Directors....................................................................................................
38
15.5
Removal of Director ...................................................................................................
38
15.6
Vacation of Office .....................................................................................................
38
15.7
Remuneration .............................................................................................................
39
15.8
Initial Fees to Non-Executive Directors .....................................................................
39
15.9
Expenses ......................................................................................................................
39
15.10
No Share Qualification...............................................................................................
40
16.
POWERS AND DUTIES OF DIRECTORS ........................................................................................
40
16.1
Management of the Company ...............................................................................
40
16.2
Borrowings ...................................................................................................................
40
16.3
Attorneys .....................................................................................................................
40
16.4
Cheques, etc. .............................................................................................................
41
16.5
Retirement Benefits for Directors ..............................................................................
41
16.6
Securities to Directors or Shareholders .....................................................................
41
17.
PROCEEDINGS OF DIRECTORS...................................................................................................
41
17.1
Convening a Meeting ...............................................................................................
41
17.2
Procedure at Meetings ..............................................................................................
41
17.3
Quorum........................................................................................................................
42
17.4
Secretary May Attend and Be Heard ......................................................................
42
17.5
Majority Decisions .......................................................................................................
42
17.6
Casting Votes..............................................................................................................
42
17.7
Alternate Directors .....................................................................................................
42
17.8
Continuing Directors May Act ..................................................................................
43
17.9
Chairperson.................................................................................................................
43
17.10
Committees.................................................................................................................
43
17.11
Written Resolutions .....................................................................................................
44
17.12
Defective Appointment ............................................................................................
44
17.13
Directors May Hold Other Offices.............................................................................
44
17.14
Directors May Hold Shares, etc.................................................................................
44
17.15
Directors Not Accountable for Benefits ...................................................................
44
17.16
Disclosure of Interests in Related Matters ................................................................
44
17.17
Disclosure of Shareholding ........................................................................................
45
17.18
Related Body Corporate Contracts.........................................................................
45
