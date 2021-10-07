Esports Technologies : rsquo; Nolan Bushnell, Founder of Atari, to Keynote at SiGMA Europe

Esports Technologies Will be the Platinum Partner For This Event

LAS VEGAS, October 6, 2021 - Esports Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: EBET), a leading global provider of advanced esports wagering products and technology, announced today that its strategic advisor Nolan Bushnell will be the keynote speaker at this year's SiGMA Europe, taking place November 15-19 in Malta. Esports Technologies will be the platinum partner for this event, one of the world's largest gaming exhibitions.

Billed as "The World's Gaming Festival," SiGMA Europe will bring together leading suppliers, operators, affiliates, and emerging tech. The event will showcase the latest trends and insights and offer five days of unparalleled in-person networking opportunities in a first-class Mediterranean setting.

Mark Thorne, CMO, Esports Technologies, said, "We are extremely proud to have Nolan Bushnell as the keynote. He is truly a legend in the gaming space. We're especially excited to be the Platinum partner for SiGMA Europe, where we will not only showcase our technology and brands, but also help promote the importance of Esports wagering within the iGaming industry."

At the event, there will be an Esports Village for enthusiasts and newcomers to enjoy. Esports Technologies will also team up with GamingMalta to provide esports workshops with multiple tracks centered around esports as well as esports wagering, a global market that is expected to be valued at more than $20.7 billion by 2027. Through the efforts of GamingMalta, the island nation has become a rapidly growing hub for digital innovation. Malta is the host location for both 2021 seasons of ESL Pro League, one of the major professional leagues in esports.

During SiGMA Europe, Esports Technologies will also host an exhibition tournament, where Counter-Strike legends will team up to take on a new generation of talented CS:GO players in a battle for the ages.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies is developing groundbreaking and engaging wagering products for esports fans and bettors around the world. Esports Technologies is one of the leading global providers of esports product, platform and marketing solutions. The company operates a licensed online gambling platform, gogawi.com, that offers real money betting on esports events and professional sports from around the world in a secure environment. The company is developing esports predictive gaming technologies that allow distribution to both customers and business partners.

For more information, visit: https://esportstechnologies.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which statements involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, actual results or outcomes may prove to be materially different from the expectations expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including as set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's final prospectus, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 16, 2021, as updated by the Company's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to forward-looking statements as a result of subsequent events or developments, except as required by law.

Contacts:

For Investors:

ICR, Inc.

Ryan Lawrence

Ryan.Lawrence@icrinc.com

Ashley DeSimone

Ashley.DeSimone@icrinc.com

For Media:

ICR, Inc.

Dan McDermott

Dan.McDermott@icrinc.com