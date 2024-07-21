Certain A Shares of Espressif Systems Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-JUL-2024.

July 20, 2024 Share

Certain A Shares of Espressif Systems (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. are subject to a Lock-Up Agreement Ending on 21-JUL-2024. These A Shares will be under lockup for 1837 days starting from 11-JUL-2019 to 21-JUL-2024.



Details:

The company's controlling shareholder Teo Swee Ann as well as ESP Tech, ESP Investment, Impromptu, companies controlled by him and shareholders Hengqin Ruixing Equity Investment Fund (LP), ShenzhenQianhai Ruiwei 2nd Investment Center (LP) and Shanghai Peizhan Investments Management Center (LP) committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares it holds directly or indirectly before the public offering, or allow the company to repurchase these shares within 36 months from the company?s share listing date. If, within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties.



The shareholder holding 5% or more of the total issued share capital of the Company, Yadong Beichen Investments Co., Ltd., Shinves Limited and Xindong Energy Investments Co., Ltd., Letun Investments Co., Ltd., Wang Jingyang, Intel Capital, Jinmi Investment, Saifu Bohai, Haier Saifu, Midea Investment, Zhuoyu Investment Co., Ltd. , Tang Bin, People Better Co., Ltd., China Construction Hengtai Co., Ltd., Jiang Jiangjian and Fu Yunsheng, supervisors of the Company and Wang Yu, vice director of the company committed not to transfer or entrust to a third party the company?s shares it holds directly or indirectly before the public offering, or allow the company to repurchase these shares within 12 months from the company?s share listing date. If, within 6 months after the listing, the closing price of the shares is lower than issuance price for 20 consecutive trading days or if trading price is lower than issuance price after 6 month from listing, lock-up period will be automatically extended for another 6 months. After the expiry of the lock-up period (including the extended lock-up period), the parties promise that yearly transfer of shares made by them will not exceed 25% of the holding, both direct and indirect, held by the present parties.