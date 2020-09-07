ESPRINET POSTS SIGNIFICANTLY GROWING RESULTS IN H1 2020: EBITDA ADJ. +16% ROCE 11.4% BEST RESULT IN THE LAST 18 QUARTERS POSITIVE NET FINANCIAL POSITION OF EURO 113.2 MILLION

ESPRINET POSTS SIGNIFICANTLY GROWING RESULTS IN H1 2020:

EBITDA ADJ. +16%1

ROCE 11.4% BEST RESULT IN THE LAST 18 QUARTERS POSITIVE NET FINANCIAL POSITION OF EURO 113.2 MILLION

OUTLOOK 2020: SALES EXPECTED TO GROW +9%

OVER EURO 4.3 BILLION

AND EBITDA ADJ. BETWEEN EURO 56 MILLION AND EURO 61

MILLION

• Sales: Euro 1,834.7 million, +7% (H1 2019: Euro 1,717.5 million)

• EBITDA adjusted: Euro 24.0 million, +16% (H1 2019: Euro 20.6 million)

• Net income: Euro 7.7 million, +1% (H1 2019: Euro 7.6 million)

• Cash Conversion Cycle: 12 days (H1 2019: 28 days)

• ROCE: 11.4% (H1 2019: 8.4%)

• Net Financial Position: positive for Euro 113.2 million (H1 2019: negative for Euro 183.1 million)

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 7 September 2020 - On today's date, the Board of Directors of ESPRINET (PRT:IM) approved the Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2020.

Alessandro Cattani, Chief Executive Officer of ESPRINET: "Strong competitive position, clarity of goals, cohesion and flexibility of the team, breadth of the product portfolio, and financial strength confirmed the central role of ESPRINET in the IT supply chain. Despite the interruptions to the supply chain, the containment measures adopted by Governments and the uncertainty of the economic context, we have guaranteed and continue to ensure reliability and stability to suppliers and customers by satisfying the growing demand for digitalisation.

We registered the best ROCE result in the last 18 quarters thanks to the strong focus on improving the working capital.

We continue to develop our portfolio in areas with the greatest long-term growth potential: the acquisition of GTI, the leading distributor of "cloud" software and solutions in Spain, for which the Spanish Anti-Trust authorisation was obtained, is an important step in this direction. The results of the first half and the excellent performances in July and August, which recorded a 32% increase in revenues over the same two-month period of 2019 (up by roughly Euro 180 million), allow us to estimate, not counting the effect of the consolidation of GTI, sales of more than Euro 4.3 billion , the EBITDA Adjusted expected to be in a range between Euro 56 million and Euro 61 million in 2020, strongly growing compared to 2019, prelude to the progressive focus on profitability as main driver for ROCE growth".

1Gross of Euro 1.1 million in non-recurring expenses according to the definition of CONSOB resolution no. 15519 of 27 July 2006 and Consob Communication no. DEM/6064293 of 28 July 2006, relating for Euro 0.9 million to the costs incurred in the transaction aimed at the acquisition of the Spanish distributor of software and cloud solutions GTI Software y Networking S.A. ("GTI"), and for Euro 0.2 million to the costs incurred to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

1

SALES +7%: SMART WORKING AND E-LEARNING DRIVE GROWTH OF PCs (+11%) AND SMARTPHONES (+23%)

In H1 2020, the large-scale and inevitable use of smart working and e-learning required rapid and effective implementation of the most cutting edge IT solutions, as well as the full availability of devices: in this context, the Group, thanks to the completeness of its portfolio of end-to-end products and solutions, has provided a speedy and effective response to customers' needs, confirming its role as a one-stop-shop in the IT supply chain.

The IT Clients market2 recorded growth of 6%, driven by the significant increase in demand for PCs, with double-digit growth from March, while Printing fell by -9% in the first half. As regards the Consumer Electronics market, the drivers of post-lockdown growth were Smartphones (+64% in June 2020) and White Goods (+61% in May 2020, +43% in June 2020). Advanced Solutions posted growth of 5% in the first half, propelled by the demand for Software, Services, Cloud, able to offset the lower demand for Hardware components (-5%).

Sales rose to Euro 1,834.7 million, +7% compared to Euro 1,717.5 million in H1 2019, with +15% in the Consumer Electronics segment, driven by the growth of +23% in Smartphones, and +5% increase in the IT Clients segment due to the notable increase in PCs (+11%). In the Advanced Solutions segment, sales relating to Software, Services and Cloud rose by +21%, also thanks to the investments by companies and Government institutions to guarantee the remote operation of its activities.

RECORD GROWTH IN Q2 2020, +9% WITH A STRONG RECOVERY IN MAY AND JUNE

After a Q1 2020 with revenues up by +4% to Euro 913.8 million, in Q2 2020, the Group recorded Sales of Euro 920.9 million, +9% compared to Q2 2019 (Euro 842.0 million), thanks to the brilliant performances in May and June, which more than offset the drop of -19% registered in April. ESPRINET strengthened its market shares and, in Q2 2020, recorded the best result in the last few years in all reference markets.

The favorable trend in sales is further confirmed in the two-month period July-August which recorded sales up by about 180 million euros, equal to + 32% on the same two-month period in 2019

ESPRINET CONSOLIDATES ITS POSITION IN ALL MARKETS AND OUT-PERFORMS IN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

In H1 2020, the Group's reference markets recorded growth: according to Context data, the market in Italy stands at Euro 3.9 billion (+7.9% compared to H1 2019), while Spain is worth Euro 2.6 billion (+2.9% over H1 2019) and Portugal is worth approximately Euro 652 million (+7.9%). ESPRINET outperformed the market in Spain (+10%) and Portugal (+68%), rewarding the investments made for the on-site warehouse; the Italian market grew by +6%. After a first two-month period which posted significant growth, the market fell in the March-April two-month period due to the containment measures put in place by Governments; May witnessed growth in the Italian market and a slowdown in the decline in the Spanish market, while June confirmed the recovery in all markets (+35% in Italy, +19% in Spain and +19% in Portugal).

2 Source: Context

GROWTH IN SALES IN BOTH THE "BUSINESS" AND "CONSUMER" SEGMENTS

In H1 2020, the market recorded growth of +5% in the Business Segment, and +7% in the

Consumer Segment. The monthly performance shows, for IT Resellers (Business Segment) continuous growth and significant resilience in April (-6.6%) also favoured by many "smart working" projects implemented by companies and Government institutions; the Consumer Segment instead recorded a significant slump in volumes in the March-April two-month period

(-14% and -23% respectively) due to the long period of closure of the sales points, only partially offset by the better performance of on-line sales, then recorded double-digit post-lockdown growth of +50% in June.

Group Sales recorded an increase in both the Business Segment (+6%) and the Consumer

Segment (+7%); in this context ESPRINET helped to guarantee the business continuity of end users of IT Resellers, also dealing with spikes in post-lockdown demand of the Retailer / E-tailer channel.

INCREASE IN NET PROFIT AFTER NON-RECURRING EXPENSES OF EURO 2.2 MILLION

The Gross Sales Margin came to Euro 82.8 million, marking an increase of +2% compared to H1 2019 (Euro 81.4 million) due to higher sales, which offset the slight reduction in the percentage margin (4.51% compared to 4.74%) and despite the diluting effect linked to the significant drop in sales and corresponding margin of Celly caused by the partial suspension of activities.

EBITDA Adjusted, amounted to Euro 24.0 million, +16% compared to Euro 20.6 million in H1 2019, calculated gross of one-off costs of Euro 1.1 million (Euro 0.9 million linked to the transaction aimed at the acquisition of GTI, and Euro 0.2 million incurred to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic).

EBIT Adjusted, gross of Euro 2.2 million in non-recurring expenses (Euro 1.1 million of one-off costs abovementioned and Euro 1.1 million of goodwill impairment related to the CGU attributable to the distribution of accessories of mobile phones which Celly deals with) , therefore came to Euro 16.8 million, +20% compared to Euro 14.0 million in the H1 2019.

EBIT was equal to 14.6 million euro, showing an increase of +4% compared to H1 2019.

Profit before income taxes stood at Euro 10.7 million (+5% compared to Euro 10.2 million in H1 2019)

Net Income amounted to Euro 7.7 million, +1% (Euro 7.6 million in H1 2019).

CASH CONVERSION CYCLE EQUAL TO 12 DAYS, THE BEST PERFORMANCE EVER

The Cash Conversion Cycle3 recorded the best performance ever, closing at 12 days, a reduction of -8 days compared to Q1 2020, -16 days compared to Q2 2019 and -22 days with respect to the peak at the start of 2018. In particular, the inventory days fell by 1 day compared to Q1 2020 (4 days compared to Q2 2019), DSO dropped by 1 day compared to Q1 2020 and Q2 2019 and DPO rose by 6 days compared to Q1 2020 (11 days with respect to Q2 2019).

3 Equal to the days of turnover of operating net working capital calculated as the sum of trade receivables, inventories and trade payables.

NET CASH EQUAL TO EURO 113.2 MILLION THANKS TO EXCELLENT MANAGEMENT OF WORKING CAPITAL

The Net Financial Position, influenced by technical factors such as the seasonality of the business and the dynamics of the behavioural models of customers and suppliers in the different periods of the year which therefore do not make it representative of the average levels of net financial debt observed in the half year, was a positive Euro 113.2 million, marking a significant improvement compared to 31 March 2020 (negative for Euro 127.1 million) and compared to 30 June 2019 (negative for Euro 183.1 million),

It benefits from a better management of Working Capital (equal to Euro 61.5 million compared to Euro 285.5 million as at 31 March 2020 and Euro 339.8 million as at June 30 2019) whose result is influenced also by the degree of use of factoring, securitization and technical forms of advance collection of receivables showing the same effects - i.e. 'confirming' -, programs which generated an overall impact on consolidated net financial debt of approximately Euro 343 million, in line with the Euro 334 million as at 30 June 2019.

ROCE OF 11.4%, BEST RESULT IN THE LAST 18 QUARTERS

The ROCE recorded a significant increase, sitting at 11.4%, compared to 8.4% in H1 2019.

€/millions H1 2020 Q1 2020 H1 2019 Operating income (EBIT) LTM4 Average net invested capital5 ROCE6 42.6 277.3 11.4% 40.7 350.7 8.7% 42.5 379.3 8.4%

The main changes related to this trend can be summarised as follows:

- EBIT LTM was equal to Euro 42.6 million, in line with the first half of 2019 (Euro 42.5 million);

- the "NOPAT-Net Operating Profit Less Adjusted Taxes" was also in line with the first half of 2019;

- the Average Net Invested Capital, measured before the effects of the introduction of IFRS 16, showed a greater decrease (-27%) due to the lower Average Net Working Capital;

The officer charged with the drawing up of the accounting documents of the Company, Pietro Aglianò, declares that, in compliance with the provisions of paragraph 2 of art. 154-bis of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 (T.U.F. - Finance Consolidation Act), the financial data shown in this press release corresponds to the findings resulting from accounting documents, books and accounting records.

4 Equal to the sum of the EBIT- excluding the effects of the IFRS16 accounting principle - of the last four quarters.

5 Equal to the average of "Loans" at the closing date of the period and at the four previous quarterly closing dates (excluding the equity effects of IFRS 16).

6 Equal to the ratio between (a) EBIT - excluding the effects of IFRS 16 - net of taxes calculated at the effective tax rate of the last set of published annual consolidated financial statements, and (b) average net invested capital.