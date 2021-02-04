Esprinet S p A : Change in 2021 Calendar of Corporate Events

Approval of the Additional Financial Information as at March 31st, 2021

Approval of the Financial Statements 2020 and presentation of the

Approval of the Draft Financial Statements and Consolidated Financial

Approval of the preliminary consolidated data for the full year ended at

Following the abovementioned communication, see below the new calendar of 2021 Corporate Events:

The attendance to the ITDay Event organized by Intesa San Paolo is confirmed on February 24th. The attendance to the STAR Conference organized by Borsa Italiana is confirmed on March 23rd. Lastly, Esprinet communicates the attendance to the Pan-European Small/Mid Cap CEO Conference organized by J.P. Morgan Cazenove on March 16th.

Vimercate (MB), February 4th, 2021 - In accordance with article 2.6.2, c. 1, let. b) and 2.2.3 c. 3 let. a) of the Market Rules organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., Esprinet communicates that the 2021 corporate events were modified as follows: the Board of Directors meeting for the approval of the preliminary consolidated data for the full year as at December 31st 2020 planned on February 16th has been anticipated to February 8th 2021.

7 September 2021 Board of Directors

Approval of the Half-Year Financial Report as at June 30th, 2021

12/13 October 2021 Attendance at the STAR Conference Fall 2021 organized by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

11 November 2021 Board of Directors

Approval of the Additional Financial Information as at September 30th, 2021

1/2 December 2021 Attendance at the Mid & Small in Milan organized by Virgilio IR

The Company avails itself of the exoneration option upon publication of the Additional Financial Information for the fourth quarter of 2020 and therefore the Annual Financial Report will be made available by March 31st, 2021.

Any amendments to the above calendar of corporate events will be promptly notified to the market.

Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929), with around 1,300 employees and 4 billion euro in turnover in 2019, is the leading company in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal) in the distribution of Information Technology and Consumer Electronics to IT resellers, VAR, System Integrators, specialised stores, retailers and e-commerce portals, as well as the fourth largest distributor in Europe and in the top 10 at global level. The Group's vision is to simply life for people and organisations, by expanding and facilitating the distribution and use of technology. Enabling your tech experience is the payoff that synthesises the evolution of the company into a genuine technology services hub that enables the use of technology.

The Group supplies roughly 130,000 products (PCs, printers, accessories, software, cloud, datacentres & cybersecurity, smartphones, audio-video, TV, gaming, household appliances, electric mobility) of more than 650 manufacturers to 31,000 business and consumer resellers through multiple sales models, both self-service(best-in-classe-commerce platform and Cash & Carry stores) and assisted (tele-sales, e systems, engineers in the field).

In addition to providing traditional wholesaling services (bulk breaking and credit), Esprinet fulfils the role of simplifier of the use of technology. The Group offers, for example, a turnkey e-commerce platform to hundreds of resellers, in-shop management for thousands of retail sales points, specialised payment and financing solutions for the resellers community, by also offering the generation of demand by end users and big data analysis to the main technology manufacturers and resellers which outsource marketing activities increasingly more frequently.

Cloud services, collaboration software, video-conference systems, advanced IT infrastructures and specialised consumer electronics solutions such as connected household appliances or gaming platforms are the new areas of growth with added value which fuel further future growth in revenues for the sector, while logistics and financial services, as well as the "pay-per-use" sales model, offer increased opportunities for margin growth.

The widespread use of technology and the need for quicker and simpler methods to make increasingly more complex and diversified technologies available for people and companies, paves the way for further improvements in the scenarios of the technological distribution industry.

The Press release is available on www.esprinet.comand on www.emarketstorage.com

For more information:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

ESPRINET S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 404961

Giulia Perfetti

giulia.perfetti@esprinet.com