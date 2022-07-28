Esprinet S p A : Change in 2022 Calendar of Corporate Events

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation n. 11971/99
Change in 2022 Calendar of Corporate Events
Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 28 July 2022 - In accordance with article 2.6.2, c. 1, let. b) of the Market Rules organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., ESPRINET communicates that the Company will not participate in the Italian Sustainability Week 2022 event. Below is the update of the calendar of corporate events for the year 2022.
13 September 2022 Board of Directors
Approval of the Half-Year Financial Report as at 30th June, 2022
29/30
September 2022 Attendance at Le eccellenze del Made in Italy event organized by Intermonte
11 October 2022 Attendance at Italian Excellences Mid Corporate Conference organized by Intesa Sanpaolo
10 November 2022 Board of Directors
Approval of the Additional Financial Information as at 30th September, 2022
29/30
November 2022 Attendance at Mid&Small event in Milan organized by Virgilio IR
Any amendments to the above calendar of corporate events will be promptly notified to the market.
Esprinet is an enabler of the tech ecosystem that promotes tech democracy, with a profound calling to social and environmental sustainability. Thanks to a complete offer of advisory, cybersecurity, services and products to buy or rent through an extensive network of professional reseller, Esprinet is the leading Group in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal), the fourth in Europe and in the top 10 at global level.
With more than 1,700 employees and 4.7 billion euro in turnover in 2021, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.
The press release is available at www.esprinet.comand www.emarketstorage.com.
|
For more information:
|
|
INVESTOR RELATIONS
|
CORPORATE COMMUNICATION
|
ESPRINET S.p.A.
|
ESPRINET S.p.A.
|
Tel. +39 02 404961
|
Tel. +39 02 404961
|
Giulia Perfetti
|
Paola Bramati
|
giulia.perfetti@esprinet.com
|
paola.bramati@esprinet.com
CORPORATE COMMUNICATION CONSULTANTS
BARABINO & PARTNERS
Tel: +39 02 72023535
|
Federico Vercellino
|
Linda Battini
|
E-mail:f.vercellino@barabino.it
|
E-mail:l.battini@barabino.it
|
Mob: +39 331 5745171
|
Mob: +39 347 4314536