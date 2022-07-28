Esprinet S p A : Change in 2022 Calendar of Corporate Events

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation n. 11971/99

Change in 2022 Calendar of Corporate Events

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 28 July 2022 - In accordance with article 2.6.2, c. 1, let. b) of the Market Rules organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., ESPRINET communicates that the Company will not participate in the Italian Sustainability Week 2022 event. Below is the update of the calendar of corporate events for the year 2022.

13 September 2022 Board of Directors

Approval of the Half-Year Financial Report as at 30th June, 2022

29/30

September 2022 Attendance at Le eccellenze del Made in Italy event organized by Intermonte

11 October 2022 Attendance at Italian Excellences Mid Corporate Conference organized by Intesa Sanpaolo

10 November 2022 Board of Directors

Approval of the Additional Financial Information as at 30th September, 2022

29/30

November 2022 Attendance at Mid&Small event in Milan organized by Virgilio IR

Any amendments to the above calendar of corporate events will be promptly notified to the market.

Esprinet is an enabler of the tech ecosystem that promotes tech democracy, with a profound calling to social and environmental sustainability. Thanks to a complete offer of advisory, cybersecurity, services and products to buy or rent through an extensive network of professional reseller, Esprinet is the leading Group in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal), the fourth in Europe and in the top 10 at global level.

With more than 1,700 employees and 4.7 billion euro in turnover in 2021, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

The press release is available at www.esprinet.comand www.emarketstorage.com.

For more information: INVESTOR RELATIONS CORPORATE COMMUNICATION ESPRINET S.p.A. ESPRINET S.p.A. Tel. +39 02 404961 Tel. +39 02 404961 Giulia Perfetti Paola Bramati giulia.perfetti@esprinet.com paola.bramati@esprinet.com

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION CONSULTANTS

BARABINO & PARTNERS

Tel: +39 02 72023535