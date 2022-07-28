Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Esprinet S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRT   IT0003850929

ESPRINET S.P.A.

(PRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:39 2022-07-28 am EDT
6.718 EUR   +1.63%
06:36aESPRINET S P A : Change in 2022 Calendar of Corporate Events
PU
07/20Esprinet Confirms Interest in Carrying Out Voluntary Takeover Bid Concerning All the Ordinary Shares of Cellularline
CI
07/19ESPRINET S P A : Notice pursuant to article 102 T.U.F. on behalf of 4 Side S.r.l.
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Esprinet S p A : Change in 2022 Calendar of Corporate Events

07/28/2022 | 06:36am EDT
Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation n. 11971/99

Change in 2022 Calendar of Corporate Events

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 28 July 2022 - In accordance with article 2.6.2, c. 1, let. b) of the Market Rules organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A., ESPRINET communicates that the Company will not participate in the Italian Sustainability Week 2022 event. Below is the update of the calendar of corporate events for the year 2022.

13 September 2022 Board of Directors

Approval of the Half-Year Financial Report as at 30th June, 2022

29/30

September 2022 Attendance at Le eccellenze del Made in Italy event organized by Intermonte

11 October 2022 Attendance at Italian Excellences Mid Corporate Conference organized by Intesa Sanpaolo

10 November 2022 Board of Directors

Approval of the Additional Financial Information as at 30th September, 2022

29/30

November 2022 Attendance at Mid&Small event in Milan organized by Virgilio IR

Any amendments to the above calendar of corporate events will be promptly notified to the market.

Esprinet is an enabler of the tech ecosystem that promotes tech democracy, with a profound calling to social and environmental sustainability. Thanks to a complete offer of advisory, cybersecurity, services and products to buy or rent through an extensive network of professional reseller, Esprinet is the leading Group in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal), the fourth in Europe and in the top 10 at global level.

With more than 1,700 employees and 4.7 billion euro in turnover in 2021, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

The press release is available at www.esprinet.comand www.emarketstorage.com.

For more information:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

ESPRINET S.p.A.

ESPRINET S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 404961

Tel. +39 02 404961

Giulia Perfetti

Paola Bramati

giulia.perfetti@esprinet.com

paola.bramati@esprinet.com

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION CONSULTANTS

BARABINO & PARTNERS

Tel: +39 02 72023535

Federico Vercellino

Linda Battini

E-mail:f.vercellino@barabino.it

E-mail:l.battini@barabino.it

Mob: +39 331 5745171

Mob: +39 347 4314536

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 10:35:47 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
