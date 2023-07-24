Comunicato stampa ai sensi del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99
Avviso di deposito verbale CDA di fusione per incorporazione in Esprinet S.p.A. della
società interamente controllata 4Side S.r.l.
Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 24 luglio 2023 - Si rende noto che il verbale della riunione del Consiglio di Amministrazione di Esprinet S.p.A. del 19 luglio 2023 che ha approvato la fusione per incorporazione in Esprinet S.p.A. di 4Side S.r.l. è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale in Vimercate (MB), Via Energy Park n. 20, sul sito internet www.esprinet.com,sezione Investitori, nonché pubblicato presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio eMarket Storage all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.com.
Esprinet è un abilitatore dell'ecosistema tecnologico che, con una forte vocazione alla sostenibilità ambientale e sociale, favorisce la tech democracy. Con un'offerta completa di consulenza, sicurezza informatica, servizi e prodotti in vendita o a noleggio attraverso una capillare rete di rivenditori professionali, Esprinet è il gruppo leader nel Sud Europa (Italia, Spagna e Portogallo), quarto in Europa e fra i primi dieci a livello globale.
Forte di oltre 1.800 collaboratori e 4,7 miliardi di euro di fatturato nel 2022, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) è quotata presso Borsa Italiana.
Comunicato disponibile suwww.esprinet.come suwww.emarketstorage.com
Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation n. 11971/99
Notice of filing of the BoD minute for the merger by incorporation in Esprinet S.p.A. of the
wholly owned subsidiary 4Side S.r.l.
Vimercate (Monza Brianza), July 24, 2023 - We hereby notice that the minute of the Board of Directors meeting of Esprinet S.p.A., held on July 19, 2023 for the approval of the merger by incorporation in Esprinet S.p.A. of 4Side S.r.l. is available to the public at the company headquarter in Vimercate, via Energy Park n. 20, in the Investors section of the company web site www.esprinet.comand on the storage system eMarket Storage on the internet address www.emarketstorage.com.
Esprinet is an enabler of the technological ecosystem, promoting tech democracy with a strong vocation for environmental and social sustainability. With a comprehensive offering of advisory services, IT security, services and products for sale or rental through an extensive network of professional resellers, Esprinet is the leading Group in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal), the fourth in Europe and in the top ten at the global level.
Boasting more than 1,800 employees and € 4.7 billion in turnover in 2022, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) is listed on Borsa Italiana, the Italian stock exchange.
