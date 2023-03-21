Esprinet S p A : Euronext STAR Conference 2023, Borsa Italiana
03/21/2023 | 03:11am EDT
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those pertaining to the anticipated benefits to be realized from the proposals described herein. Forward-looking statements may include, in particular, statements about future events, future financial performance, plans, strategies, expectations, prospects, competitive environment, regulation, supply and demand. Esprinet has based these forward-looking statements on its view and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual financial performance could differ materially from that projected in the forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of estimates, forecasts and projections, and financial performance may be better or worse than anticipated. Given these uncertainties, readers should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and Esprinet does not undertake any duty to update the forward- looking statements, and the estimates and the assumptions associated with them, except to the extent required by applicable laws and regulations.
Esprinet Group is an enabler of the tech ecosystem with a profound calling to social and environmental sustainability.
To promote tech democracy and guide people and firms towards digitalisation, Esprinet offers European clients its expertise in advisory and cybersecurity, as well as a selection of products and services to buy or rent through an extensive network of professional resellers.
20+ years in business,
Strong SMB and
Working to provide
The most complete
3 main geographies:
mid-market focus
the best customer
Tech product range
Italy, Spain & Portugal
30k customers
satisfaction
with 680 brands
Euronext Milan
2022 Sales 4.7 B€
Consistent Growth
1,800 people
listed
Esprinet S.p.A. undisputed market
Historical stable flow of profitability:
54% female
Esprinet S.p.A. listed on
leader with a strong track record
563 M€ of cumulated Net Profit and
46% male
the Italian Stock
as a consolidator
162 M€(*) of cumulated dividends
Exchange in 2001
since 2001
Strong Capabilities
130,000 SKUs available Highly efficient logistics processes and systems