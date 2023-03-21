Advanced search
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
Esprinet S p A : Euronext STAR Conference 2023, Borsa Italiana

03/21/2023 | 03:11am EDT
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those pertaining to the anticipated benefits to be realized from the proposals described herein. Forward-looking statements may include, in particular, statements about future events, future financial performance, plans, strategies, expectations, prospects, competitive environment, regulation, supply and demand. Esprinet has based these forward-looking statements on its view and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual financial performance could differ materially from that projected in the forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of estimates, forecasts and projections, and financial performance may be better or worse than anticipated. Given these uncertainties, readers should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and Esprinet does not undertake any duty to update the forward- looking statements, and the estimates and the assumptions associated with them, except to the extent required by applicable laws and regulations.

2

Esprinet Group is an enabler of the tech ecosystem with a profound calling to social and environmental sustainability.

To promote tech democracy and guide people and firms towards digitalisation, Esprinet offers European clients its expertise in advisory and cybersecurity, as well as a selection of products and services to buy or rent through an extensive network of professional resellers.

20+ years in business,

Strong SMB and

Working to provide

The most complete

3 main geographies:

mid-market focus

the best customer

Tech product range

Italy, Spain & Portugal

30k customers

satisfaction

with 680 brands

Euronext Milan

2022 Sales 4.7 B€

Consistent Growth

1,800 people

listed

Esprinet S.p.A. undisputed market

Historical stable flow of profitability:

54% female

Esprinet S.p.A. listed on

leader with a strong track record

563 M€ of cumulated Net Profit and

46% male

the Italian Stock

as a consolidator

162 M€(*) of cumulated dividends

Exchange in 2001

since 2001

Strong Capabilities

130,000 SKUs available Highly efficient logistics processes and systems

With +174,000 sqm of warehouses

  Dividends distributed until 2022

5

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 21 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 March 2023 07:10:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 4 734 M 5 071 M 5 071 M
Net income 2022 45,9 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
Net cash 2022 8,63 M 9,25 M 9,25 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,18x
Yield 2022 6,12%
Capitalization 414 M 444 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 770
Free-Float 56,2%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,39 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cattani Executive Director
Maurizio Rota Non-Executive Chairman
Emanuela Prandelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Renata Maria Ricotti Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiara Mauri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESPRINET S.P.A.24.50%444
HP INC.4.91%27 629
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-4.15%26 654
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-9.52%18 272
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC17.96%12 606
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED13.10%11 573