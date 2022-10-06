Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Esprinet S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRT   IT0003850929

ESPRINET S.P.A.

(PRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:02 2022-10-06 am EDT
6.313 EUR   +0.37%
04:42aEsprinet S P A : IT Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Day, Kepler Cheuvreux
PU
09/13Esprinet S P A : Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2022
PU
09/13Esprinet S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Second Quarter and Six Months Ended June 30, 2022
CI
Esprinet S p A : IT Value-Added-Reseller (VAR) Day, Kepler Cheuvreux

10/06/2022 | 04:42am EDT

10/06/2022 | 04:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

1

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those pertaining to the anticipated benefits to be realized from the proposals described herein. Forward-looking statements may include, in particular, statements about future events, future financial performance, plans, strategies, expectations, prospects, competitive environment, regulation, supply and demand. Esprinet has based these forward-looking statements on its view and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual financial performance could differ materially from that projected in the forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of estimates, forecasts and projections, and financial performance may be better or worse than anticipated. Given these uncertainties, readers should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and Esprinet does not undertake any duty to update the forward- looking statements, and the estimates and the assumptions associated with them, except to the extent required by applicable laws and regulations.

2

3

Esprinet Group is an enabler of the tech ecosystem with a profound calling to social and environmental sustainability.

To promote tech democracy and guide people and firms towards digitalisation, Esprinet offers European clients its expertise in advisory and cybersecurity, as well as a selection of products and services to buy or rent through an extensive network of professional resellers.

+20 years in business,

Strong SMB and

Working to provide

The most complete

3 geographies:

mid-market focus

the best customer

Tech product range

Italy, Spain & Portugal

31k customers

satisfaction

with 650 brands

Euronext Milan

2021 Sales 4.7 B€

Consistent Growth

1,700 people

listed

Esprinet S,p,a, undisputed market

Historical stable flow of profitability:

54% female

Esprinet S,p,a, listed on

leader with a strong track record

516 M€ of cumulated Net Profit and

46% male

the Italian Stock

as a consolidator

162 M€ of cumulated dividends

Exchange in 2001

since 2001

Strong Capabilities

130,000 SKUs available Highly efficient logistics processes and systems

With +174,000 sqm of warehouses

4

COMPANY

SALES 2021

SHARE

(M/€)

Esprinet

4,691

25.2%

Tech Data

3,510

18.8%

Ingram Micro

2,470

13.2%

Computer Gross

1,780

9.5%

Arrow ECS

1,018

5.5%

Attiva

653

3.5%

MCR

590

3.2%

Datamatic

490

2.6%

Exclusive Networks

263

1.4%

CPCDI

252

1.4%

Inforpor

217

1.2%

Depau

208

1.1%

Brevi

197

1.1%

JP Sa Couto (Also)

189

1.0%

DMI Computer

165

0.9%

Globomatik

163

0.9%

Ticnova

123

0.7%

Infortisa

122

0.7%

Others

1,550

8.3%

Total (°)

18,650

100%

5

(°) Based on Company estimates on Context data: conversion from Context panel sales to total distri sales assuming Context Panel represents around 90% of total consolidated distri sales, Adjustment applied to Context panel gross sales of 6.5% (from gross revenue to net revenue),

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 05 October 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2022 08:41:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 908 M 4 839 M 4 839 M
Net income 2022 51,8 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
Net cash 2022 272 M 268 M 268 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,13x
Yield 2022 8,39%
Capitalization 311 M 306 M 306 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 759
Free-Float 55,2%
Chart ESPRINET S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Esprinet S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPRINET S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 6,29 €
Average target price 14,83 €
Spread / Average Target 136%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cattani Executive Director
Maurizio Rota Non-Executive Chairman
Emanuela Prandelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Renata Maria Ricotti Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiara Mauri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESPRINET S.P.A.-51.24%306
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-32.60%27 750
HP INC.-28.91%26 939
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-17.88%16 663
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-49.17%11 947
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-36.16%8 838