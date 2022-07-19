Esprinet S p A : Notice pursuant to article 102 T.U.F. on behalf of 4 Side S.r.l.

This English translation of the notice pursuant to Article 102 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 is

only for courtesy purposes and shall not be relied upon by any recipient. The Italian version of the

notice pursuant to Article 102 of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 is the only official version and

shall prevail in case of any discrepancy

THE RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION OF THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT PERMITTED IN

ANY COUNTRY WHERE SUCH COMMUNICATION WOULD VIOLATE THE RELEVANT APPLICABLE

REGULATION

VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER FOR ALL THE ORDINARY SHARES OF CELLULARLINE S.P.A. PROMOTED

BY 4 SIDE S.R.L.

NOTICE PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 102, PARAGRAPH 1, OF LEGISLATIVE DECREE NO. 58 OF FEBRUARY

24, 1998, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED, AND ARTICLE 37 OF THE REGULATION ADOPTED BY

CONSOB WITH RESOLUTION NO. 11971 OF MAY 14, 1999, AS SUBSEQUENTLY AMENDED, RELATING

TO THE VOLUNTARY TENDER OFFER LAUNCHED BY 4 SIDE S.R.L. ON ALL THE SHARES OF

CELLULARLINE S.P.A.

Vimercate, 19 July 2022 - Following the press release of Esprinet S.p.A. ("Esprinet") issued on May

7, 2022, pursuant to and in accordance with Article 102, paragraph 1, Legislative Decree No. 58 of

February 24, 1998, as subsequently amended (the "TUF"), and Article 37 of the regulation adopted

by CONSOB with resolution No. 11971 of May 14, 1999, as subsequently amended (the "Issuers'

Regulation"), 4 Side S.r.l. ("4 Side" or the "Offeror"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Esprinet, with

this communication (the "Communication") hereby gives notice of its decision to launch a

voluntary public tender offer pursuant to Articles 102 et seq. of the TUF (the "Offer") aimed at: (i)

acquiring all of the ordinary shares (the "Shares" and, each of them, one "Share") of Cellularline

S.p.A. ("Cellularline", the "Issuer" or the "Company") equal to a total of no. 21,868,189 Ordinary

Shares of the Issuer, including the treasury shares held by the Company from time to time, with no

indication of the par value, representing 100% of the current share capital of the Company (the

"Offer Shares") listed on Euronext STAR Milan organized and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A.

("Borsa Italiana") and (ii) to obtain the delisting from Euronext STAR Milan of the Shares (the

"Delisting").

The Offeror will pay a consideration of Euro 3.75 for each Share tendered to the Offer (the

"Consideration").

It should be noted that the date of Esprinet's announcement of the transaction to the market (May

7, 2022) is prior to the ex-dividend date (May 23, 2022) and payment date (May 25, 2022) of the

1

cash and in-kind dividend of Euro 0.16 per Share approved by the Issuer's shareholders' meeting

on April 27, 2022. Therefore, the prices shown below as ex-dividend entitlement are have

adjusted by an amount of Euro 0.16 per Share.

1

It should be noted that the amount of the cash and in-kind dividend of €0.16 per Share was taken from Cellularline's