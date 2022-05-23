Esprinet S p A : POTENTIAL PUBLIC TENDER OFFER ON CELLULARLINE SHARES, APPROVAL TO CARRY OUT A LIMITED DUE DILIGENCE

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99

POTENTIAL PUBLIC TENDER OFFER ON CELLULARLINE SHARES

APPROVAL TO CARRY OUT A LIMITED DUE DILIGENCE

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), May 23, 2022 - Esprinet S.p.A. ("Esprinet" or the "Company"), group leader in Southern Europe in the advisory services, sale and rental of technological products and cybersecurity, announces that it has received feedback on the non-binding letter of intent aimed at launching, directly or indirectly through a wholly owned Italian company, a voluntary public tender offer concerning all the ordinary shares of Cellularline S.p.A. ("Cellularline") at a price per share equal to Euro 4.41, including the dividend in kind and in cash resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 27, 2022, for an overall amount of Euro 0.16 per share (the "Potential Offer "), aimed at delisting.

With a communication sent on May 20, 2022, Cellularline has expressed its approval to carry out a limited confirmatory due diligence activity on certain areas relating to the Cellularline group, with methods suitable for guaranteeing the confidentiality of the information made available.

Please note that the satisfactory outcome of this due diligence activity must be considered as a condition for the launch of the Potential Offer by Esprinet, together with the prior authorization from the Board of Directors of Esprinet.

Esprinet is an enabler of the tech ecosystem that promotes tech democracy, with a profound calling to social and environmental sustainability. Thanks to a complete offer of advisory, cybersecurity, services and products to buy or rent through an extensive network of professional reseller, Esprinet is the leading Group in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal), the fourth in Europe and in the top 10 at global level.

With more than 1,700 employees and 4.7 billion euro in turnover in 2021, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

