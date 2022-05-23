Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Esprinet S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRT   IT0003850929

ESPRINET S.P.A.

(PRT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  05/20 11:35:32 am EDT
7.965 EUR   +0.19%
01:46aESPRINET S P A : Potential public tender offer on cellularline shares, approval to carry out a limited due diligence
PU
05/20ESPRINET S P A : Executive Summary 2021
PU
05/11Esprinet S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Esprinet S p A : POTENTIAL PUBLIC TENDER OFFER ON CELLULARLINE SHARES, APPROVAL TO CARRY OUT A LIMITED DUE DILIGENCE

05/23/2022 | 01:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99

POTENTIAL PUBLIC TENDER OFFER ON CELLULARLINE SHARES

APPROVAL TO CARRY OUT A LIMITED DUE DILIGENCE

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), May 23, 2022 - Esprinet S.p.A. ("Esprinet" or the "Company"), group leader in Southern Europe in the advisory services, sale and rental of technological products and cybersecurity, announces that it has received feedback on the non-binding letter of intent aimed at launching, directly or indirectly through a wholly owned Italian company, a voluntary public tender offer concerning all the ordinary shares of Cellularline S.p.A. ("Cellularline") at a price per share equal to Euro 4.41, including the dividend in kind and in cash resolved by the Shareholders' Meeting on April 27, 2022, for an overall amount of Euro 0.16 per share (the "Potential Offer "), aimed at delisting.

With a communication sent on May 20, 2022, Cellularline has expressed its approval to carry out a limited confirmatory due diligence activity on certain areas relating to the Cellularline group, with methods suitable for guaranteeing the confidentiality of the information made available.

Please note that the satisfactory outcome of this due diligence activity must be considered as a condition for the launch of the Potential Offer by Esprinet, together with the prior authorization from the Board of Directors of Esprinet.

Esprinet is an enabler of the tech ecosystem that promotes tech democracy, with a profound calling to social and environmental sustainability. Thanks to a complete offer of advisory, cybersecurity, services and products to buy or rent through an extensive network of professional reseller, Esprinet is the leading Group in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal), the fourth in Europe and in the top 10 at global level.

With more than 1,700 employees and 4.7 billion euro in turnover in 2021, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

The press release is available at www.esprinet.comand www.emarketstorage.com.

For more information:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

ESPRINET S.p.A.

ESPRINET S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 404961

Tel. +39 02 404961

Giulia Perfetti

Paola Bramati

giulia.perfetti@esprinet.com

paola.bramati@esprinet.com

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION CONSULTANTS

BARABINO & PARTNERS

Tel: +39 02 72023535

Federico Vercellino

Linda Battini

E-mail:f.vercellino@barabino.it

E-mail:l.battini@barabino.it

Mob: +39 331 5745171

Mob: +39 347 4314536

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 23 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 May 2022 05:45:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ESPRINET S.P.A.
01:46aESPRINET S P A : Potential public tender offer on cellularline shares, approval to carry o..
PU
05/20ESPRINET S P A : Executive Summary 2021
PU
05/11Esprinet S.p.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/25ESPRINET S.P.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
04/19ESPRINET S P A : Concise Report on vote Shareholders' meeting 2022
PU
04/14ESPRINET : the Shareholders' meeting approves the 2021 Financial Statement and resolves th..
PU
04/07ESPRINET S P A : Report by BoD on the resolutions proposals Ordinary and Extraordinary Sha..
PU
04/07ESPRINET S P A : Reasoned proposal of the Board of Statutory Auditors for the integration ..
PU
04/07ESPRINET : The new b2b web site is live
PU
04/07ESPRINET S P A : Sustainability Reports 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 924 M 5 195 M 5 195 M
Net income 2022 53,8 M 56,7 M 56,7 M
Net cash 2022 284 M 300 M 300 M
P/E ratio 2022 7,49x
Yield 2022 5,71%
Capitalization 389 M 411 M 411 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,02x
EV / Sales 2023 0,01x
Nbr of Employees 1 720
Free-Float 59,5%
Chart ESPRINET S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Esprinet S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPRINET S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 7,97 €
Average target price 15,27 €
Spread / Average Target 91,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cattani Executive Director
Maurizio Rota Non-Executive Chairman
Emanuela Prandelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Renata Maria Ricotti Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiara Mauri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESPRINET S.P.A.-38.26%411
HP INC.-8.02%36 499
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-28.70%29 963
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-10.21%18 410
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-29.08%17 213
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-10.60%12 289