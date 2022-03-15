Esprinet S p A : Proxy on the designated representative

ESPRINET S.p.A.

Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

convened on 14 April 2022 at 11:00 a.m., on first and sole call

at Studio Notarile Marchetti, in Milan, Via Agnello no. 18

Form for the conferral of a proxy on the designated representative pursuant to

art. 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree 58/1998

Part 1 of 2

Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati, in Milan, Viale Majno no. 45, (VAT no. 07271340965), in its capacity as "Designated Representative" ("Designated Representative"), pursuant to article 135-undecies of Italian Legislative Decree no. 58/1998, of Esprinet S.p.A. (hereinafter, the "Company" or "Esprinet"), shall collect voting proxies for the Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting of Esprinet S.p.A., convened for 14 April 2022, on first and sole call, according to the procedures and within the time frames laid down in the Notice of Call published on 15 March 2022 on the Company's website https://www.esprinet.com, (in the Section "Investors - Shareholders' Meeting"), and sent to Borsa Italiana S.p.A. and made available on the authorised storage mechanism eMarket Storage and published in extract form in the daily newspaper "Il Sole 24 ORE" on 15 March 2022.

The original copy of the proxy form with the associated voting instructionsmust arrive by the end of the second market trading day before the date of the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. before 11:59 p.m. on 12 April 2022), together with:

a copy of a currently valid ID document of the proxy granter; or

should the proxy granter be a legal entity, a copy of a currently valid ID document of the legal representative pro tempore , or of another party vested with the appropriate powers, together with documentation suitable for proving their capacity and powers;

through one of the following alternative procedures:

for proxies with a hand-written signature, by post or registered letter with acknowledgement of receipt, sent to Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati, Viale Majno n. 45 - 20122 Milano (Ref. "Proxy for 2022 Shareholders' Meeting of ESPRINET"); for proxies with a qualified electronic signature or digital signature, by certified e-mail to rappresentante-designato@pec.it.

The proxy and voting instructions may be revoked by the second trading day prior to the date set for the Shareholders' Meeting (i.e. by 11:59 p.m. on 12 April 2022), according to the same procedures set out above.

Conferring a proxy and voting instructions by signing this form entails no cost for the proxy granter (except for any postage costs).

Declaration of the Designated Representative

Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati hereby declares that it has no personal interest with respect to the proposed resolutions put to the vote. However, considering the contractual relationships that exist and, in any event, for all legal purposes, it is expressly declared that, should any unknown circumstances arise, or in the event of amendment or supplementing of the proposals submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting, neither Studio Legale Trevisan & Associati nor its substitutes shall cast a vote different from that indicated in the instructions.

1