Esprinet S p A : Publication of the extract of the Shareholders' Agreement

PUBLICATION OF THE EXTRACT OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), March 29th, 2023 - Esprinet S.p.A. ("Esprinet" or the "Company") hereby informs that the shareholders' voting agreement entered into on March 24, 2023 by and between Montinvest S.r.l. and Axopa S.r.l., in relation to no. 13,222,559 ordinary shares of Esprinet representing an aggregate amount equal to 26.23% of the shares representing the entire share capital of the Company, also containing the consensual resolution of the shareholders' agreement of July 6, 2020, has been published as extract on the website of the Company www.esprinet.com, under Governance / Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Agreement and it is also available on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage"

(www.emarketstorage.com).

The abovementioned agreement, in its integral version, has been communicated to Consob and filed with the Companies' Register of Milano - Monza Brianza - Lodi on March 28, 2023.

The extract of the shareholders' agreement was published, today, in the newspaper "Il Sole 24 ORE".

Esprinet is an enabler of the technological ecosystem, promoting tech democracy with a strong vocation for environmental and social sustainability. With a comprehensive offering of advisory services, IT security, services and products for sale or rental through an extensive network of professional resellers, Esprinet is the leading Group in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal), the fourth in Europe and in the top ten at the global level.

Boasting more than 1,800 employees and € 4.7 billion in turnover in 2022, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) is listed on Borsa Italiana, the Italian stock exchange.

