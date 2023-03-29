Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Esprinet S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRT   IT0003850929

ESPRINET S.P.A.

(PRT)
  Report
Delayed Borsa Italiana  -  11:44:59 2023-03-29 am EDT
8.940 EUR   +1.42%
12:12pEsprinet S P A : Publication of the extract of the Shareholders' Agreement
PU
05:32aTechnology segment the best; STMicroelectronics best of all
AN
03/27Marshall Wace reduces short on Azimut and raises on Saras
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Esprinet S p A : Publication of the extract of the Shareholders' Agreement

03/29/2023 | 12:12pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PUBLICATION OF THE EXTRACT OF THE SHAREHOLDERS' AGREEMENT

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), March 29th, 2023 - Esprinet S.p.A. ("Esprinet" or the "Company") hereby informs that the shareholders' voting agreement entered into on March 24, 2023 by and between Montinvest S.r.l. and Axopa S.r.l., in relation to no. 13,222,559 ordinary shares of Esprinet representing an aggregate amount equal to 26.23% of the shares representing the entire share capital of the Company, also containing the consensual resolution of the shareholders' agreement of July 6, 2020, has been published as extract on the website of the Company www.esprinet.com, under Governance / Corporate Governance / Shareholders' Agreement and it is also available on the authorized storage mechanism "eMarket Storage"

(www.emarketstorage.com).

The abovementioned agreement, in its integral version, has been communicated to Consob and filed with the Companies' Register of Milano - Monza Brianza - Lodi on March 28, 2023.

The extract of the shareholders' agreement was published, today, in the newspaper "Il Sole 24 ORE".

Esprinet is an enabler of the technological ecosystem, promoting tech democracy with a strong vocation for environmental and social sustainability. With a comprehensive offering of advisory services, IT security, services and products for sale or rental through an extensive network of professional resellers, Esprinet is the leading Group in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal), the fourth in Europe and in the top ten at the global level.

Boasting more than 1,800 employees and € 4.7 billion in turnover in 2022, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) is listed on Borsa Italiana, the Italian stock exchange.

Press release available on www.esprinet.com and on www.emarketstorage.com

For more information:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

ESPRINET S.p.A.

ESPRINET S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 404961

Tel. +39 02 404961

Giulia Perfetti

Paola Bramati

giulia.perfetti@esprinet.com

paola.bramati@esprinet.com

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION CONSULTANTS

BARABINO & PARTNERS

Tel: +39 02 72023535

Federico Vercellino

Linda Battini

E-mail:f.vercellino@barabino.it

E-mail:l.battini@barabino.it

Mobile: +39 331 5745171

Mob: +39 347 4314536

1

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 16:11:25 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ESPRINET S.P.A.
12:12pEsprinet S P A : Publication of the extract of the Shareholders' Agreement
PU
05:32aTechnology segment the best; STMicroelectronics best of all
AN
03/27Marshall Wace reduces short on Azimut and raises on Saras
AN
03/24Citadel Advisors raises short on De Nora Industries
AN
03/23Marshall Wace revises short on Azimut Holding
AN
03/22Marshall Wace cuts short on FinecoBank
AN
03/22Futures below parity; UK inflation on the rise
AN
03/21Milan still bullish; bankers rise
AN
03/21Esprinet S P A : Directors' Report of Shareholders' Meeting
PU
03/21Esprinet S P A : Shareholders' Meeting notice of call – abstract
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 4 734 M 5 132 M 5 132 M
Net income 2022 45,9 M 49,8 M 49,8 M
Net cash 2022 8,63 M 9,36 M 9,36 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,65x
Yield 2022 5,82%
Capitalization 436 M 472 M 472 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ESPRINET S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Esprinet S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPRINET S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,82 €
Average target price 12,87 €
Spread / Average Target 46,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cattani Executive Director
Maurizio Rota Non-Executive Chairman
Emanuela Prandelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Renata Maria Ricotti Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiara Mauri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESPRINET S.P.A.30.88%472
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-4.75%27 435
HP INC.2.83%27 225
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-6.33%19 373
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED34.01%13 272
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC14.86%12 478
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer