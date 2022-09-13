Advanced search
01:00pESPRINET S P A : Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2022
PU
09/01ESPRINET S P A : 4Side is confirmed as Activision Blizzard's exclusive distributor for the Italian market
PU
08/11ESPRINET S P A : Announcement of suspension of the review period pursuant to art. 38, paragraph 1, of the regulation adopted by Consob with resolution no. 11971/1999
PU
Esprinet S p A : Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2022

09/13/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Comunicato stampa ai sensi del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99

Pubblicazione della Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2022

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 13 settembre 2022 - Si rende noto che la Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale consolidata al 30 giugno 2022 approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione, comprensiva della relazione della società di revisione, è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale, nonché pubblicata presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio eMarket Storage all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.com.

Il documento è altresì consultabile sul sito internet della Società www.esprinet.com, sezione Investitori.

Esprinet è un abilitatore dell'ecosistema tecnologico che, con una forte vocazione alla sostenibilità ambientale e sociale, favorisce la tech democracy. Con un'offerta completa di consulenza, sicurezza informatica, servizi e prodotti in vendita o a noleggio attraverso una capillare rete di rivenditori professionali, Esprinet è il gruppo leader nel Sud Europa (Italia, Spagna e Portogallo), quarto in Europa e fra i primi dieci a livello globale.

Forte di oltre 1.700 collaboratori e 4,7 miliardi di euro di fatturato nel 2021, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) è quotata presso Borsa Italiana.

Comunicato disponibile su www.esprinet.come su www.emarketstorage.com

Per ulteriori informazioni:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

ESPRINET S.p.A.

ESPRINET S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 404961

Tel. +39 02 404961

Giulia Perfetti

Paola Bramati

giulia.perfetti@esprinet.com

paola.bramati@esprinet.com

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION CONSULTANTS

BARABINO & PARTNERS

Tel: +39 02 72023535

Federico Vercellino

Linda Battini

E-mail:f.vercellino@barabino.it

E-mail:l.battini@barabino.it

Mob: +39 331 5745171

Mob: +39 347 4314536

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99

Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 13 September 2022 - Esprinet informs that the Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022, approved by the Board of Directors and including the Report of the Auditing Company, is available to the public at the Company's headquarter in Vimercate, via Energy Park n. 20, as well as on the storage system eMarket Storage on the internet address www.emarketstorage.com.

It is also available on the Company's website, www.esprinet.com, within the section Investors.

Esprinet is an enabler of the tech ecosystem that promotes tech democracy, with a profound calling to social and environmental sustainability. Thanks to a complete offer of advisory, cybersecurity, services and products to buy or rent through an extensive network of professional reseller, Esprinet is the leading Group in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal), the fourth in Europe and in the top 10 at global level.

With more than 1,700 employees and 4.7 billion euro in turnover in 2021, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

The press release is available at www.esprinet.comand www.emarketstorage.com

For more information:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

ESPRINET S.p.A.

ESPRINET S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 404961

Tel. +39 02 404961

Giulia Perfetti

Paola Bramati

giulia.perfetti@esprinet.com

paola.bramati@esprinet.com

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION CONSULTANTS

BARABINO & PARTNERS

Tel: +39 02 72023535

Federico Vercellino

Linda Battini

E-mail:f.vercellino@barabino.it

E-mail:l.battini@barabino.it

Mob: +39 331 5745171

Mob: +39 347 4314536

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 16:59:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 4 924 M 4 927 M 4 927 M
Net income 2022 52,5 M 52,5 M 52,5 M
Net cash 2022 273 M 273 M 273 M
P/E ratio 2022 6,34x
Yield 2022 8,30%
Capitalization 321 M 325 M 321 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,01x
EV / Sales 2023 0,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 747
Free-Float 55,2%
Alessandro Cattani Executive Director
Maurizio Rota Non-Executive Chairman
Emanuela Prandelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Renata Maria Ricotti Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiara Mauri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESPRINET S.P.A.-49.11%325
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-28.25%29 538
HP INC.-24.32%28 679
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-12.75%17 705
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC-39.13%14 306
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED-31.92%9 426