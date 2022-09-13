Esprinet S p A : Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2022

Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99

Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 13 September 2022 - Esprinet informs that the Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022, approved by the Board of Directors and including the Report of the Auditing Company, is available to the public at the Company's headquarter in Vimercate, via Energy Park n. 20, as well as on the storage system eMarket Storage on the internet address www.emarketstorage.com.

It is also available on the Company's website, www.esprinet.com, within the section Investors.

Esprinet is an enabler of the tech ecosystem that promotes tech democracy, with a profound calling to social and environmental sustainability. Thanks to a complete offer of advisory, cybersecurity, services and products to buy or rent through an extensive network of professional reseller, Esprinet is the leading Group in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal), the fourth in Europe and in the top 10 at global level.

With more than 1,700 employees and 4.7 billion euro in turnover in 2021, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.

