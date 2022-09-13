Esprinet S p A : Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2022
09/13/2022 | 01:00pm EDT
Comunicato stampa ai sensi del Regolamento Consob n. 11971/99
Pubblicazione della Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale al 30 giugno 2022
Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 13 settembre 2022 - Si rende noto che la Relazione Finanziaria Semestrale consolidata al 30 giugno 2022 approvata dal Consiglio di Amministrazione, comprensiva della relazione della società di revisione, è a disposizione del pubblico presso la sede sociale, nonché pubblicata presso il meccanismo di stoccaggio eMarket Storage all'indirizzo www.emarketstorage.com.
Il documento è altresì consultabile sul sito internet della Società www.esprinet.com, sezione Investitori.
Esprinet è un abilitatore dell'ecosistema tecnologico che, con una forte vocazione alla sostenibilità ambientale e sociale, favorisce la tech democracy. Con un'offerta completa di consulenza, sicurezza informatica, servizi e prodotti in vendita o a noleggio attraverso una capillare rete di rivenditori professionali, Esprinet è il gruppo leader nel Sud Europa (Italia, Spagna e Portogallo), quarto in Europa e fra i primi dieci a livello globale.
Forte di oltre 1.700 collaboratori e 4,7 miliardi di euro di fatturato nel 2021, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) è quotata presso Borsa Italiana.
Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99
Publication of the Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022
Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 13 September 2022 - Esprinet informs that the Consolidated Half-Year Financial Report as at 30 June 2022, approved by the Board of Directors and including the Report of the Auditing Company, is available to the public at the Company's headquarter in Vimercate, via Energy Park n. 20, as well as on the storage system eMarket Storage on the internet address www.emarketstorage.com.
It is also available on the Company's website, www.esprinet.com, within the section Investors.
Esprinet is an enabler of the tech ecosystem that promotes tech democracy, with a profound calling to social and environmental sustainability. Thanks to a complete offer of advisory, cybersecurity, services and products to buy or rent through an extensive network of professional reseller, Esprinet is the leading Group in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal), the fourth in Europe and in the top 10 at global level.
With more than 1,700 employees and 4.7 billion euro in turnover in 2021, Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929) is listed on the Italian Stock Exchange.
Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 13 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2022 16:59:05 UTC.