CONTENTS
LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE APPOINTMENTS AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Overview of the Remuneration Policy for the Directors
7
|Pay-mix
9
INTRODUCTION
11
SECTION I
11
1.
Result of the Shareholders' Meeting vote and improvement actions undertaken
11
2.
Changes made to the 2021-2023 Remuneration Policy
13
3.
Bodies responsible for determining the Remuneration Policy
13
4.
Principles and guidelines of the 2021-2023 Policy
16
5.
Independent experts and market practices
16
6.
Remuneration of the Chairman of the Board of Directors
18
7.
Remuneration of non-executive directors
19
8.
Remuneration of the Chief Executive Officer
20
9.
Remuneration of the Chief Operating Officer
27
10.
Remuneration of Key Management Personnel
28
SECTION II
29
1.
Introduction
29
2.
Remuneration paid to the Chairman of the Board of Directors
30
3.
Remuneration paid to Non-Executive Directors
30
4.
Remuneration paid to the Chief Executive Officer
32
5.
Remuneration paid to the Chief Operating Officer
34
6.
Remuneration paid to the Board of Statutory Auditors
35
7. Change in the remuneration of executive directors in relation to the average remuneration of
employees and company performance
36
Remuneration paid in 2022
38
TABLE 1 - Remuneration paid to members of management bodies, to General Managers and to other Key
Management Personnel
38
TABLE 3A - Incentive plans based on financial instruments other than stock options, for members of the
Board of Directors, General Managers and other Key Management Personnel
40
TABLE 3B - Monetary incentive plans for members of the Board of Directors, General Managers and other
Key Management Personnel
42
SHAREHOLDINGS OF MEMBERS OF THE MANAGEMENT AND CONTROL BODIES, OF GENERAL MANAGERS AND OTHER KEY
MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL
44
Report on the Remuneration Policy and Related Compensation
Annexes
- Addendum to the Information Document pursuant to Article 114-bis of the TUF: Stock allocation plan for ordinary shares addressed to Directors and Managers of Esprinet S.p.A. and its subsidiaries for the period 2021-2023
Report on the Remuneration Policy and Related Compensation
INTRODUCTION
This document ("Report on the Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid" or the "Report"), was drawn up and approved by the Board of Directors on 14 March 2023 pursuant to Article 123-ter of the Italian Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 (hereinafter "TUF" - Consolidated Law on Finance) and Article 5 of the Corporate Governance Code, January 2020 version approved by the Corporate Governance Committee, established at Borsa Italiana S.p.A..
This document was drafted in compliance with the currently applicable Annex 3A, Scheme 7-bis contained in Issuers' Regulation No. 11971/1999 and in observance of the provisions of Article 123-ter of Italian Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 in force.
The Report describes the Remuneration Policy adopted by Esprinet S.p.A. (hereinafter "Esprinet") with reference to the remuneration (i) of the members of the Administration Body and, in particular, of the Executive Directors and the Directors vested with particular duties, (ii) of the Key Management Personnel and, without prejudice to the provisions of Article 2402 of the Italian Civil Code, (iii) of the members of the Control Body.
The Remuneration Policy approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 7 April 2021 and adopted by Esprinet by means of resolution of 19 April 2021 did not undergo any changes during the year. The First Section remained essentially unchanged, while the Second was updated with the 2022 results.
LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE APPOINTMENTS AND
REMUNERATION COMMITTEE
Dear Shareholders,
It is with great pleasure that I present the 2023 Report on the Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid, which will be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting. I would like to point out from the outset that, as no new events have occurred in the meantime, this letter of mine is aligned with that of last year.
The Report was drafted in compliance with the applicable contents of the Issuers' Regulation, as issued by Consob in December 2020 and in observance of the provisions of Article 123 -ter of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 in force.
Esprinet's Remuneration Policy was proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting of 7 April 2021 for the years 2021-2023 and was adopted by Esprinet by means of resolution of 19 April 2021. It is worth noting that said policy was not subject to any changes during the year.
This policy envisages a significant variable remuneration component paid through the allocation of a monetary bonus upon the achievement of the annual objectives and two components paid in shares: the "Basic" component substantially identical to the past and the "Double Up" component linked to the performance of the share in accordance with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Committee.
The Report enables investors, inter alia, to be able to take account of the following points, to which the reader's attention must be drawn:
- the description of how the Remuneration Policy takes into account the compensation trends and the working conditions of the employees;
- an in-depth description of the governance process of the Company's Remuneration
Policy;
- specific information on the measures adopted to limit and manage conflicts of interest;
- the inclusion, for the purposes of the short-term incentive policies of the Chief Executive Officer and the General Manager, of a parameter related to Customer Satisfaction and one linked to Employee Satisfaction, in line with ESG best practices;
- the existence of a long-term incentive system based on two components: a basic component focused on an Economic Profit indicator and a CO2 emission reduction objective, and a second component based on the creation of value for shareholders;
- the presence of a significant number of shares subject to lock-up, accompanied by the provision of an adequate share retention period in order to meet the requirements of the Corporate Governance Code in force;
- the regulation of the indemnities envisaged in the event of termination of office of the Chief Executive Officer, in line with Corporate Governance best practices;
- specific indications relating to the annual changes in the remuneration of the executive directors based on the average remuneration of the employees and on the performance of the company in terms of Net profit and share price of Esprinet.
Drawing on the support of qualified external advisors on the subject of executive remuneration, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee has always structured the incentive systems in such a way as to ensure a clear connection with the corporate performance.
The incentive plans set forth a cap, some forms of deferral of accrued bonuses or of lock -up, as well as claw-back and malus clauses.
5
