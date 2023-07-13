LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE APPOINTMENTS AND

REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Dear Shareholders,

It is with great pleasure that I present the 2023 Report on the Remuneration Policy and Compensation Paid, which will be submitted to the Shareholders' Meeting. I would like to point out from the outset that, as no new events have occurred in the meantime, this letter of mine is aligned with that of last year.

The Report was drafted in compliance with the applicable contents of the Issuers' Regulation, as issued by Consob in December 2020 and in observance of the provisions of Article 123 -ter of Legislative Decree No. 58/1998 in force.

Esprinet's Remuneration Policy was proposed to the Shareholders' Meeting of 7 April 2021 for the years 2021-2023 and was adopted by Esprinet by means of resolution of 19 April 2021. It is worth noting that said policy was not subject to any changes during the year.

This policy envisages a significant variable remuneration component paid through the allocation of a monetary bonus upon the achievement of the annual objectives and two components paid in shares: the "Basic" component substantially identical to the past and the "Double Up" component linked to the performance of the share in accordance with the recommendations of the Corporate Governance Committee.

The Report enables investors, inter alia, to be able to take account of the following points, to which the reader's attention must be drawn:

the description of how the Remuneration Policy takes into account the compensation trends and the working conditions of the employees;

an in-depth description of the governance process of the Company's Remuneration

Policy;

specific information on the measures adopted to limit and manage conflicts of interest;

the inclusion, for the purposes of the short-term incentive policies of the Chief Executive Officer and the General Manager, of a parameter related to Customer Satisfaction and one linked to Employee Satisfaction, in line with ESG best practices;

the existence of a long-term incentive system based on two components: a basic component focused on an Economic Profit indicator and a CO2 emission reduction objective, and a second component based on the creation of value for shareholders;

the presence of a significant number of shares subject to lock-up, accompanied by the provision of an adequate share retention period in order to meet the requirements of the Corporate Governance Code in force;

the regulation of the indemnities envisaged in the event of termination of office of the Chief Executive Officer, in line with Corporate Governance best practices;

specific indications relating to the annual changes in the remuneration of the executive directors based on the average remuneration of the employees and on the performance of the company in terms of Net profit and share price of Esprinet.

Drawing on the support of qualified external advisors on the subject of executive remuneration, the Appointments and Remuneration Committee has always structured the incentive systems in such a way as to ensure a clear connection with the corporate performance.

The incentive plans set forth a cap, some forms of deferral of accrued bonuses or of lock -up, as well as claw-back and malus clauses.

