V-Valley signs business agreement to distribute ABB Electrification products in

Italy to accelerate digital transformation

Vimercate, June 26, 2023 - V-Valley, an Esprinet Group entity focused on the distribution of Advanced Solutions, announces that will distribute in Italy products and solutions of ABB Electrification, a business unit of ABB Spa, a leader in power distribution and automation technologies.

The agreement will enable V-Valley to expand its range of technology solutions, starting with the full range of UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) with the aim of extending the collaboration in the future, considering new scenarios and including additional products and solutions from ABB Electrification's offering. The partnership represents an exciting opportunity for both companies, which share a common vision of promoting digital transformation.

The distribution agreement between V-Valley and ABB represents an important step towards accelerating technological innovation by offering the Information Technology sector a significant advantage in terms of advanced products and solutions, while also benefitting from the expertise of their respective teams and geographic presences.

"The partnership with V-Valley represents a strategic opportunity for ABB Electrification to expand its presence in the ICT market starting with our UPS offering to which we can add other product families of interest to customers in this segment. Working with Esprinet, a valued partner in the technology distribution sector, will enable us to evaluate together customized solutions to support the digital transformation of the company, " saidMatthias

Winkler, ABB Global Distribution Channel Manager ICT

"We are proud of the collaboration with a brand of the highest level such as ABB, which allows us not only to expand our offer but also to extend our expertise in a strategic sector for us such as energy efficiency technologies." commented Sergio Grassi, Head of Sales & Marketing ofV-ValleyItalia. "From today, our customers will have access to ABB's innovative products and solutions that will enable them to meet the challenges of the digital age and the ecological transition in an effective and sustainable way."

About V-Valley

V-Valley aims to be a distributor of choice in the Advanced Solutions market, thanks to a wide range of technologies offered in on-prem and as-a-service modes, a highly specialized organization, and an extensive set of services available to industry players.

Enhancing your business is the payoff that summarizes the company's mission to support clients in further enhancing their digital transformation projects aimed at end-user companies and Public Administration. V-Valley combines the experience of a multinational corporation, with the agility and knowledge of the local market, to efficiently and individually serve its partners. V-Valley is a company of the Esprinet Group, a leading distributor in Southern Europe and in the top ten worldwide, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange with a turnover of 4.7 billion euros in 2022, 31,000 active customers, 650 brands in its portfolio and more than 1,700 employees.

