Esprinet S p A : Assignment of shares to some beneficiaries in execution of the "Long Term Incentive Plan 2018-20"

04/19/2021 | 01:35pm EDT
Press release in accordance with Consob Regulation no. 11971/99

Esprinet S.p.A.

Assignment of shares to some beneficiaries in execution of the

"Long Term Incentive Plan 2018-20"

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), April 19, 2021 - We inform, pursuant to art. 84-bis paragraph 5 of the Consob Regulation no. 11971/99 and subsequent amendments, that due to the presentation of the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Esprinet Group on April 7, 2021, taking into account the achievement of the financial targets of the Esprinet Group in the fiscal years 2018-2020, the rights of free assignment of ordinary shares of Esprinet SpA referred to in the "Long Term Incentive Plan" approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on May 4, 2018 (the "Plan") have become exercisable.

Consequently, as of today, a total of no. 269,000 ordinary shares of Esprinet S.p.A., through the use of shares already available, are assigned to some of Esprinet's executives.

Total number of own shares declines to n. 352,314 or 0.69% of share capital.

The other beneficiaries of the Plan will have the opportunity to exercise their right to the free assignment of ordinary shares of Esprinet S.p.A. within 60 days from the date of the meeting held on April 7, 2021.

A lock-up restriction on 20% of the shares has been put to disposal for a one-year period since the date of the assignment

Informations regarding the beneficiaries and respective rights assigned can be found in the attached table which has been prepared in accordance with the indications stated in Table n. 1, Form 7 of Annex 3A of Regulation n. 11971/1999, and will be updated with the indication of the additional beneficiaries at the end of the period for exercising the right to assignment referred to above.

The features of the Plan were disclosed in the Information Document drawn up on 21 March 2018, and subsequently integrated, in accordance with the indications contained in scheme 7 of Annex 3A to the Issuers' Regulation.

The aforementioned Information Document relating to the "Long Term Incentive Plan 2018-20" containing all the detailed information in compliance with current regulations, is available to the public at the Esprinet's registered office and published on the Company's website (www.esprinet.com), Investors section.

Attachments: Table no. 1 of scheme 7 of Annex 3A of the Issuers' Regulation no. 11971/1999.

COMPENSATION PLAN BASED ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Annex 3A, Schedule 7, Table 1 of the Issuers' Regulations (Resolution 11971/1999)

PART 1

Financial instruments other options (Stock grant)

SECTION 2

Qualification

New instruments allocated according to the decision:

Name or

(only with

regard to the

of the competent body to implement the Shareholders' meeting resolution

category

persons listed

by name)

Number of the

Date of

Date of the

Description of

financial

the

Description of

relevant

the instrument

instruments

Date of

Possible

relevant

the instrument

Shareholde

allocated for

purchase

Sharehold

assignment by

rs' meeting

each person or

price of the

ers'

the Board of

resolution

category by the

instruments

meeting

Directors or the

B.o.D or the

resolution

competent body

competent body

Giovanni Testa

Chief Operating

04/05/2018

Esprinet S.p.A.

75,000

BoD 14/05/2018

Without

3.58

June 25, 2018

Officer

ordinary

consideration

April 7, 2021

shares

Esprinet's

04/05/2018

Esprinet S.p.A.

194,000

BoD 14/05/2018

Without

3.58

June 25, 2018

Executives

ordinary

consideration

April 7, 2021

shares

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 19 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2021 17:34:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
