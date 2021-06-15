Esprinet S p A : Mid & Small Virtual | Spring, Virgilio IR
This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those pertaining to the anticipated benefits to be realized from the proposals described herein. Forward-looking statements may include, in particular, statements about future events, future financial performance, plans, strategies, expectations, prospects, competitive environment, regulation, supply and demand. Esprinet has based these forward-looking statements on its view and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual financial performance could differ materially from that projected in the forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of estimates, forecasts and projections, and financial performance may be better or worse than anticipated. Given these uncertainties, readers should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and Esprinet does not undertake any duty to update the forward- looking statements, and the estimates and the assumptions associated with them, except to the extent required by applicable laws and regulations.
+20 years in business,
A real enabler of the use
Strong SMB and
Working to provide
The most complete
3 geographies:
of technology for a
mid-market focus
the best customer
Tech product range
Italy, Spain & Portugal
sustainable digital society
31k customers
satisfaction
with 650 brands
MTA listed
Esprinet S.p.a. listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in 2001
2020 Sales 4.5 B€
Consistent Growth
1,600 people
Esprinet S.p.a. undisputed market
Historical stable flow of profitability:
65% sales & marketing
leader with a strong track record as
472 M€ of cumulated Net Profit and
35% back office
a consolidator
135 M€ of cumulated dividends
54% female
since 2001
46% male
Strong Capabilities
130,000 SKUs available Highly efficient logistics processes and systems
With +155,000 sqm of warehouses
COMPANY
SALES 2020
SHARE
(M/€)
Pro-forma Esprinet & GTI (*)
4,658
26.6%
•
•
•
Tech Data
3,036
17.3%
•
•
•
Ingram Micro
2,346
13.4%
•
•
•
Computer Gross
1,559
8.9%
•
Arrow ECS
942
5.4%
•
•
Attiva
520
3.0%
•
MCR
520
3.0%
•
Datamatic
430
2.5%
•
CPCDI
320
1.8%
•
Depau
214
1.2%
•
Brevi
205
1.2%
•
Inforpor
185
1.1%
•
JP Sa Couto
170
1.0%
•
Globomatik
163
0.9%
•
DMI Computer
162
0.9%
•
Exclusive Networks
150
0.9%
•
Ticnova
119
0.7%
•
Brightstar 2020
116
0.7%
•
Others
1,693
9.7%
•
•
•
Total (°)
17,508
100%
(*) Esprinet: 4,491.6 M€ from January to December 2020; GTI: 166.3 M€ from January to September 2020.
(°) Based on Company estimates on Context data: conversion from Context panel sales to total distri sales assuming Context Panel represents around 90% of total consolidated distri sales. Adjustment applied to Context panel gross sales of 6.5%
5 (from gross revenue to net revenue).
