    PRT   IT0003850929

ESPRINET S.P.A.

(PRT)
Esprinet S p A : Mid & Small Virtual | Spring, Virgilio IR

06/15/2021 | 12:38pm EDT
1

This presentation may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those pertaining to the anticipated benefits to be realized from the proposals described herein. Forward-looking statements may include, in particular, statements about future events, future financial performance, plans, strategies, expectations, prospects, competitive environment, regulation, supply and demand. Esprinet has based these forward-looking statements on its view and assumptions with respect to future events and financial performance. Actual financial performance could differ materially from that projected in the forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty of estimates, forecasts and projections, and financial performance may be better or worse than anticipated. Given these uncertainties, readers should not put undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The information contained in this presentation is subject to change without notice and Esprinet does not undertake any duty to update the forward- looking statements, and the estimates and the assumptions associated with them, except to the extent required by applicable laws and regulations.

2

3

+20 years in business,

A real enabler of the use

Strong SMB and

Working to provide

The most complete

3 geographies:

of technology for a

mid-market focus

the best customer

Tech product range

Italy, Spain & Portugal

sustainable digital society

31k customers

satisfaction

with 650 brands

MTA listed

Esprinet S.p.a. listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in 2001

2020 Sales 4.5 B€

Consistent Growth

1,600 people

Esprinet S.p.a. undisputed market

Historical stable flow of profitability:

65% sales & marketing

leader with a strong track record as

472 M€ of cumulated Net Profit and

35% back office

a consolidator

135 M€ of cumulated dividends

54% female

since 2001

46% male

Strong Capabilities

130,000 SKUs available Highly efficient logistics processes and systems

With +155,000 sqm of warehouses

4

COMPANY

SALES 2020

SHARE

(M/€)

Pro-forma Esprinet & GTI (*)

4,658

26.6%

Tech Data

3,036

17.3%

Ingram Micro

2,346

13.4%

Computer Gross

1,559

8.9%

Arrow ECS

942

5.4%

Attiva

520

3.0%

MCR

520

3.0%

Datamatic

430

2.5%

CPCDI

320

1.8%

Depau

214

1.2%

Brevi

205

1.2%

Inforpor

185

1.1%

JP Sa Couto

170

1.0%

Globomatik

163

0.9%

DMI Computer

162

0.9%

Exclusive Networks

150

0.9%

Ticnova

119

0.7%

Brightstar 2020

116

0.7%

Others

1,693

9.7%

Total (°)

17,508

100%

(*) Esprinet: 4,491.6 M€ from January to December 2020; GTI: 166.3 M€ from January to September 2020.

(°) Based on Company estimates on Context data: conversion from Context panel sales to total distri sales assuming Context Panel represents around 90% of total consolidated distri sales. Adjustment applied to Context panel gross sales of 6.5%

5 (from gross revenue to net revenue).

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 15 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 June 2021 16:37:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
