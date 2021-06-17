Esprinet S p A : V-Valley is the first Keyless distributor

V-Valley is the first Keyless distributor

Aim of the partnership is supporting enterprises in the adoption of new Cybersecurity solutions in the field of new generation secure authentication based on the use of biometric data only

Vimercate, 17 June 2021 - Esprinet (www.esprinet.com), leader in the distribution of IT, Consumer Electronics and Advanced Solutions in Southern Europe, announces that it has signed a distribution agreement with Keyless, a cybersecurity firm pioneering privacy-first authentication and identity management solutions for the enterprise. V-valley, the value-added distributor of the Group, is the first to be chosen by Keyless and will offer the entire range of the brand to its resellers.

According to the European Union Agency for Cybersecurity, sophisticated social engineering scams account for more than 84% of cyber-attacks- reiterating the need for businesses to adopt solutions that can permanently eliminate threats caused by human error.

Keyless is a deep-tech cybersecurity company that offers privacy-first passwordless authentication and personal identity management solutions for the enterprise, eliminating the need for businesses to centrally store and manage passwords, biometric data, and other sensitive personal identifiable information. Keyless software replaces weak authentication methods, like usernames and passwords, with cutting-edge facial recognition and device identification technology. The firm's privacy-enhancing technology ensures biometric data and personally identifiable information (PII) are never at risk.

V-Valley, the point of reference in the distribution of Security products, is supporting Keyless to create a network of partners, who can promote the adoption of the authentication products of the brand among enterprises.

V-Valley therefore provides Keyless with its commercial and technical expertise to research, profile and train new resellers, as well as a team of marketing, sales and pre-sales professionals, resources for channel training and a dedicated marketplace full of complementary technologies.

"Businesses are grappling with an increase in threats caused by human error and directly linked poor cybersecurity training. Partnering with Keyless will allow us to integrate our offering with cutting-edge biometric authentication solutions; we will support our customers with services of specialistic trainings, presales and generation of new and strategic business opportunities", commented Luca Casini, Country

Manager Business di Esprinet Italia.

"We couldn't be more excited to be working with Esprinet to help drive adoption of our workforce and consumer authentication solutions. With its strong regional focus, Esprinet will help us break into the Southern European market, particularly in Italy, where we're seeing increasing demand for solutions that can help organizations accelerate their transition to secure digital environments while also satisfying customer demands for convenience and usability," said Andrea Carmignani, Co-founderand Chief

Executive Officer at Keyless.