(Alliance News) - Esprinet Spa announced Wednesday that it has concluded the purchase of 100 percent of the capital of Sifar Group Srl, a company under Italian law active since 2012 in the B2B distribution of spare parts, components and accessories for mobile phone and tablet products.

The portion of the consideration agreed at the closing, amounting to EUR9.3 million, was paid in full

today in cash and using available resources.

The transaction, the company explained in a note, is consistent with Esprinet's strategy outlined in the 2022-2024 business plan of focusing on the other marginal lines of business, but also in relation to the group's convinced adherence to ESG principles, which it intends to seize all opportunities that fit within a framework of sustainability, including investments in "environmentally friendly" products and services.

The distribution of components and spare parts for the repair of smartphones and tablets aims to extend the life cycle of products by helping to minimize the production of electronic waste, responding to new needs related to the circular economy.

Esprinet's stock gives up 1.1 percent to EUR5.19 per share.

By Chiara Bruschi, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.