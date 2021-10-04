ESPRINET: CONFIRMED AS A GREAT PLACE TO WORK® IN ITALY,

CERTIFICATION OBTAINED IN SPAIN AND PORTUGAL

Strengths highlighted by employees: sense of belonging, work-life balance, quality of the work

environment

Vimercate (Monza Brianza) - Madrid - Porto, 04 October 2021 - ESPRINET (PRT:IM), a leader in Southern Europe in the distribution of IT, Consumer Electronics and Advanced Solutions, has received the certification Great Place to Work® Certified Company awarded by the Great Place to Work® Institute, an international research, consultancy and training company that has rewarded the best companies to work for in Italy and in the world. The recognition is a confirmation of excellence for the Group's Italian companies, while the Group's Spanish and Portuguese companies have received it for the first time.

Esprinet has again been considered an excellent workplace this year. This is the opinion of 81% of employees within the Group, confirming the company's priority of ensuring the satisfaction and well- being of its people. The Trust Index©, which is the indicator that measures the level of trust based on the relationship with management, collaboration with colleagues and pride in their work, reached 84% in Italy (an improvement of 11% compared to 2020), 70% in Spain and 86% in Portugal.

The people who work for the Esprinet Group especially recognise and appreciate the company for its professional training courses. 90% confirm that they have the resources they need to do their best work. In this regard, among the great deal of feedback provided, the following was emphasised: "...I believe the training tool is a company plus, as it allows us to balance work commitments while letting us personally schedule our own tasks so we can take any type of course, both live and offline...".

The excellent corporate climate was also highlighted, in addition to the organisational culture based on shared values and employee benefits initiatives to promote work-life balance (acknowledged by 86% in Italy, a net increase compared to 68% the previous year).

Ettore Sorace, HR Manager of the Esprinet Group, said, "The path taken a few years ago to improve the well-being of our people and make our company a better place day after day is now providing excellent results. Being awarded with the Great Place to Work® Certification makes us proud and represents a further incentive for us to constantly do better. Our people and their valuable skills are the future of the company and the driver for achieving new and increasingly important goals".

All the results for 2021 were excellent in Italy, even more so when compared to 2020. In fact, there has been improvement in both the sense of cohesion (from 70% to 81%) and pride (83%, +7% compared to 2020). Many comments highlighted how proud employees feel to be part of the Esprinet team: "... Despite being a large and established company on the market, there has never been a lack of desire to grow and improve and there has never been a lack of attention to people...", and also: "...

It is a company that makes you feel like it needs your contribution and your commitment to improve as a company and always be the best in its field. (…) I'm proud to have the opportunity to work at Esprinet and to continue to do so for a long time. I have found my place here, I hope to always show that I can live up to this job...".