(Alliance News) - Esprinet Spa announced Thursday that it will distribute the solutions of Tech Style, an agency that develops cutting-edge web projects, with a strong focus on sustainability, in order to ensure an effective and lasting online presence.

Originally born from the exclusive development of web platforms, Tech Style has now established itself as a benchmark in the mobile offering landscape: both in the business and consumer sectors. In addition to websites, it is dedicated to e-commerce platforms, apps and communication plans to help clients build a strong brand identity in the marketplace.

Indeed, companies are aiming to improve business flows by introducing online systems to facilitate orders from known customers or new orders, with the important interchange of data with management.

Esprinet customers will be able to effectively manage the latter thanks to Tech Style solutions, which are differentiated on the market by two significant aspects: a proprietary CMS that guarantees maximum quality, customization and high performance in terms of Google ranking, and attention to customers' investments, requiring no commissions and granting cash back on online payments thanks to an innovative solution created in partnership with a company operating in the transaction sector.

"Tech Style is a web agency that has made online its second home. Our goals are about increasing clients and revenue as well as continuing to grow to bring innovation to our industry," commented Andrea Cabiati, managing director of Tech Style.

"To reach this goal, we chose to partner with Esprinet as a distributor of our services, based on their established reputation in the technology distribution industry and appreciating their focus on innovation and commitment to providing high-quality services, values that reflect our own business philosophy. Esprinet is a strategic partner that contributes to our overall success, allowing us to focus on achieving the business goals we have set."

"Esprinet, consolidating its strategy as a distributor of digital solutions, has found in Tech Style a partner that will certainly contribute to strengthening the portfolio of e-commerce solutions," added Patrizia Combi, Group Digital Solutions Division Manager at Esprinet.

"Through this new partnership, we offer digital solutions that can generate additional value in terms of marginality and loyalty, both for our business customers and their end market."

Esprinet's stock is up 0.1 percent at EUR5.27 per share.

