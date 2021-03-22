ESPRINET: THE INNOVATIVENESS OF ENERGY EFFICIENCY ENTERS THE GROUP'S MARKETPLACE. AGREEMENT SIGNED FOR THE

DISTRIBUTION OF THE ENEL X CHARGING INFRASTRUCTURE

Vimercate (Monza Brianza), 22 March 2021 - ESPRINET, leader in the distribution of IT, Consumer Electronics and Advanced Solutions in Southern Europe, announces the signing, through the subsidiary V-Valley, of a distribution agreement with Enel X, the global business line of the Enel Group that offers services to accelerate innovation and lead the energy transition.

ESPRINET is the first partner chosen by Enel X for the national distribution of JuiceBoxe, JuicePole and JuicePump, Enel X's solutions for charging electric vehicles in residential, commercial and public sectors.

Enel X's objective is to boost its presence throughout the territory and enhance its customer portfolio. Through this collaboration, Enel's global business line will leverage the sales and technical expertise of ESPRINET, which will deal with the research, profiling and training of new resellers throughout the country, dedicated to the sale and installation of the product, for greater time and cost efficiency. For the creation of the new indirect sales channel, ESPRINET will make available to Enel X, in addition to a highly specialized Team, a Marketplace full of complementary technologies.

Luca Casini, Business Country Manager of ESPRINET Italy: "Thanks to this agreement, which provides for the distribution of JuiceBox, JuicePole and JuicePump solutions, the ESPRINET Group can contribute to the process of spreading electric mobility. Furthermore, ESPRINET integrates and expands its offer with a top-level brand and extends its expertise in an innovative and strategic area such as energy efficiency".

Alessandro Cattani, Chief Executive Officer of ESPRINET: "We are proud of the collaboration with Enel X because it fits perfectly into the process of increasing centrality of environmental sustainability aspects, in which the Group strongly believes, and which are dictating strategic choices both in the short and in the long term. We believe this partnership will also increase our ability to seize the investment opportunities provided by the Next Generation EU by contributing to the Green evolution of our market and society ".

Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929), with around 1,600 employees and 4.5 billion euro in turnover in 2020, is the leading company in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal) in the distribution of Information Technology and Consumer Electronics to IT resellers, VAR, System Integrators, specialised stores, retailers and e-commerce portals, as well as the fourth largest distributor in Europe and in the top 10 at global level. The Group's vision is to simplify life for people and organisations, by expanding and facilitating the distribution and use of technology. Enabling your tech experience is the payoff that synthesises the evolution of the company into a genuine technology services hub that enables the use of technology.

The Group supplies roughly 130,000 products (PCs, printers, accessories, software, cloud, datacentres & cybersecurity, smartphones, audio-video, TV, gaming, household appliances, electric mobility) of more than 650 manufacturers to 31,000 business and consumer resellers through multiple sales models, both self-service (best-in-class e-commerce platform and Cash & Carry stores) and assisted (tele-sales and system engineers in the field).

In addition to providing traditional wholesaling services (bulk breaking and credit), Esprinet fulfils the role of simplifier of the use of technology. The Group offers, for example, a turnkey e-commerce platform to hundreds of resellers, in-shop management for thousands of retail sales points, specialised payment and financing solutions for the resellers community, by also offering the generation of demand by end users and big data

analysis to the main technology manufacturers and resellers which outsource marketing activities increasingly more frequently.

Cloud services, collaboration software, video-conference systems, advanced IT infrastructures and specialised consumer electronics solutions such as connected household appliances or gaming platforms are the new areas of growth with added value which fuel further future growth in revenues for the sector, while logistics and financial services, as well as the "pay-per-use" sales model, offer increased opportunities for margin growth.

The widespread use of technology and the need for quicker and simpler methods to make increasingly more complex and diversified technologies available for people and companies, pave the way for further improvements in the scenarios of the technological distribution industry.

