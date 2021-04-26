Log in
Esprinet: the subsidiary GTI Software and Networking completes Diode integration

04/26/2021 | 06:14am EDT
ESPRINET: THE SUBSIDIARY GTI SOFTWARE AND NETWORKING

COMPLETES DIODE INTEGRATION

The operation maximizes the intragroup synergies of the first

distributor in Spain of software and cloud solutions to VAR and System

Integrator

Vimercate, April 26, 2021 - ESPRINET, leader in Southern Europe in the distribution of IT, Consumer Electronics and Advanced Solutions, announces that the subsidiary GTI Software y Networking S.A. has completed the integration of Diode España S.A., already fully controlled by the latter.

The merger will allow both companies to optimize the synergies developed in recent years, as well as strengthen their leadership position in their respective markets, maximizing the multi-year sharing of a series of common activities, such as administration, human resources and logistics. The company resulting from the merger will operate with the CIF and fiscal data of GTI Software y Networking, S.A.U..

Heraclio Sánchez, General Manager of Diode: "From today we further increase our attention towards customers and suppliers, sharing our consolidated team of professionals with GTI, which has always been committed to customer service and channel support in the sector of automatic identification, IoT and communications, in which we are leaders".

Hugo Fernández, CEO of GTI: "This transaction will allow us to accelerate our growth, strengthen the business and create new competitive advantages. We intend to continue to be synonymous with innovation, leadership, future, business opportunities and progress; a company with the which is very easy to talk to and made up of highly qualified professionals".

Alessandro Cattani, CEO of ESPRINET: "The integration of Diode into GTI is functional to achieving maximum flexibility and operational efficiency of our Group. We intend to continue to be the reference point for customers and manufacturers in the sector, funnelling the best Software and Cloud Computing services in the areas of Cybersecurity, Infrastructure, Data Management, Modern Workplace, Business Applications, Storage and Big Data, as well as the best Automatic solutions. Identification & Data Capture and IoT. Thanks to a business model based on excellence, with a clear vocation for service, we will continue to offer the most recent and advanced solutions in a flexible and effective way, with a specialized team that guarantees continuous and synergistic evolution in every process".

Esprinet (PRT:IM - ISIN IT0003850929), with around 1,600 employees and 4.5 billion euro in turnover in 2020, is the leading company in Southern Europe (Italy, Spain and Portugal) in the distribution of Information Technology and Consumer Electronics to IT resellers, VAR, System Integrators, specialised stores, retailers and e-commerce portals, as well as the fourth largest distributor in Europe and in the top 10 at global level. The Group's vision is to simplify life for people and organisations, by expanding and facilitating the distribution and use of technology. Enabling your tech experience is the payoff that synthesises the evolution of the company into a genuine technology services hub that enables the use of technology.

1

The Group supplies roughly 130,000 products (PCs, printers, accessories, software, cloud, datacentres & cybersecurity, smartphones, audio-video, TV, gaming, household appliances, electric mobility) of more than 650 manufacturers to 31,000 business and consumer resellers through multiple sales models, both self-service(best-in-classe-commerce platform and Cash & Carry stores) and assisted (tele-sales and system engineers in the field).

In addition to providing traditional wholesaling services (bulk breaking and credit), Esprinet fulfils the role of simplifier of the use of technology. The Group offers, for example, a turnkey e-commerce platform to hundreds of resellers, in-shop management for thousands of retail sales points, specialised payment and financing solutions for the resellers community, by also offering the generation of demand by end users and big data analysis to the main technology manufacturers and resellers which outsource marketing activities increasingly more frequently.

Cloud services, collaboration software, video-conference systems, advanced IT infrastructures and specialised consumer electronics solutions such as connected household appliances or gaming platforms are the new areas of growth with added value which fuel further future growth in revenues for the sector, while logistics and financial services, as well as the "pay-per-use" sales model, offer increased opportunities for margin growth.

The widespread use of technology and the need for quicker and simpler methods to make increasingly more complex and diversified technologies available for people and companies, pave the way for further improvements in the scenarios of the technological distribution industry.

Press release available on www.esprinet.com.

For more information:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

ESPRINET S.p.A.

Tel. +39 02 404961

Giulia Perfetti

giulia.perfetti@esprinet.com

IR TOP CONSULTING

Tel. +39 02 45473884

Maria Antonietta Pireddu

m.pireddu@irtop.com

Federico Nasta

f.nasta@irtop.com

CORPORATE COMMUNICATION

Paola Bramati

Tel. +39 02 404961; Mobile +39 346 6290054 paola.bramati@esprinet.com

2

Disclaimer

Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 26 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2021
