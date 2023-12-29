Esprinet SpA is an Italy based company specialized in the business-to-business (B2B) distribution of information technology (IT), consumer electronics and advanced solutions. It is organized in the geographical business areas of Italy and the Iberian Peninsula, which also represent the two Company's operating segments. The Company's customers include resellers, value-added resellers (VAR), system integrators, specialized stores, retailers and ecommerce portals. The Company supplies about 130,000 products of more than 650 manufacturers to about 31,000 customers, providing traditional wholesale sales services, logistics and financial services also through consumption-based sales models.

Sector Computer Hardware