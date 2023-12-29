(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of Dec. 28, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Marshall Wace raises short position on Saipem to 1.41% from 1.3%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

WorldQuant cuts short position on Esprinet to 0.45% from 0.58%

