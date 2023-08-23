(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of August 22, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Capital Fund Management raises short on BPER Bank to 0.70 percent from 0.64 percent

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) raises short on Esprinet to 1.11% from 0.74%

----------

By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.