(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of August 22, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Capital Fund Management raises short on BPER Bank to 0.70 percent from 0.64 percent
FTSE Italy Small Cap
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) raises short on Esprinet to 1.11% from 0.74%
