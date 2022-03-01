MWC 2022: Celly unveils its latest products in the name of innovation,

durability, design and sustainability

Snap, Ultra and Planet are Celly's new smart collections previewed in Barcelona

(CS90 - Hall Congress Square)

Milan, February 28th 2022 - Celly- the Italian brand of accessories for smartphones of the Esprinet Group

returns to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona with many new surprises. This year it introduces three brand new lines of innovative, high quality and modern looking accessories, designed to accompany users at any time of the day, releasing all the potential of their devices both while working and during leisure time: Snap, Planet and Ultra collections .

"The pandemic has deeply changed the context in which we live, with technology becoming increasingly pervasive in everyday life. People have developed new lifestyles driven by new different needs, capable of guiding new purchasing choices: durability, functionality, sustainability and, last but not least, design, are the new priorities among consumers' desires. And they are also the very distinctive traits that guided us in developing these new product lines that we are presenting in Barcelona" said Stefano Bonfanti, Head of Sales & Marketing at Celly.

Snap Collection: highest durability during extreme activities

Snap is the new collection of sturdy holders for maximum smartphone stability and resistance on any type of road and vehicle. The interlocking fastening system with extra-secure hooking makes these holders the perfect choice for outdoor sports and off-road activities lovers, as well as for those with an active lifestyle and an adventurous spirit. You can choose between a universal adhesive plate to be applied on the back of the smartphone or a cover with integrated hooking system (compatible with iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro) that allows you to perfectly fix the smartphone to the chosen support, both in vertical and landscape mode.

There are numerous accessories, all designed for users taking part in all types of excursions and outdoor activities. Car drivers can comfortable fit Snapvent on the air vent, while bikers can choose between Snapmirror - equipped with a mirror fixing system - and Snapmotorbike, which can be applied to any standard sized handlebar through ultra-resistant screws, and is also compatible with scooters; both Snapmirror and Snapmotorbike have an adjustable head inclination and 360° rotation capabilities. Bicycle lovers can go for Snapbike, which has a handlebar fixing system, or Snapflex, which is enhanced by a removable waterproof touch case with zip closure, suitable for smartphones up to 6.9". Both Snapbike and Snapflex are compatible with all standard sized bicycle handlebars, as well as with scooters.

Product line available from May. Universal adhesive plate 9.99 €; Cover with integrated hooking system

24.99 €; Snapvent 24.99 €; Snapmirror 39.99 €; Snapmotorbike 39.99 €; Snapflex 49.99 €; Snapbike 29.99

€.

Ultra: maximum protection in an ergonomic and super slim design, drop-proof up to 2 meters

Ultra is the new cover with an exclusive design, developed to guarantee maximum protection for every smartphone. Each detail has been accurately prepared to offer ultra-protection and outstanding levels of resistance to impact, without compromising on style: with just 2.8 mm thickness, the cover appears elegant and extra-thin. The ergonomic edges and the non-slip texture are designed to ensure a firm grip,