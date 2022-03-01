MWC 2022: Celly unveils its latest products in the name of innovation, durability, design and sustainability
03/01/2022 | 04:48am EST
MWC 2022: Celly unveils its latest products in the name of innovation,
durability, design and sustainability
Snap, Ultra and Planet are Celly's new smart collections previewed in Barcelona
(CS90 - Hall Congress Square)
Milan, February 28th2022 -Celly- the Italian brand of accessories for smartphones of the Esprinet Group
returns to the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona with many new surprises. This year it introduces three brand new lines of innovative, high quality and modern looking accessories, designed to accompany users at any time of the day, releasing all the potential of their devices both while working and during leisure time:Snap, Planet and Ultra collections.
"The pandemic has deeply changed the context in which we live, with technology becoming increasingly pervasive in everyday life. People have developed new lifestyles driven by new different needs, capable of guiding new purchasing choices: durability, functionality, sustainability and, last but not least, design, are the new priorities among consumers' desires. And they are also the very distinctive traits that guided us in developing these new product lines that we are presenting in Barcelona" saidStefano Bonfanti, Head of Sales & Marketing at Celly.
Snap Collection: highest durability during extreme activities
Snap is the new collection of sturdy holders for maximum smartphone stability and resistance on any type of road and vehicle. The interlocking fastening system with extra-secure hooking makes these holders the perfect choice for outdoor sports and off-road activities lovers, as well as for those with an active lifestyle and an adventurous spirit. You can choose between a universal adhesive plate to be applied on the back of the smartphone or a cover with integrated hooking system (compatible with iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro) that allows you to perfectly fix the smartphone to the chosen support, both in vertical and landscape mode.
There are numerous accessories, all designed for users taking part in all types of excursions and outdoor activities. Car drivers can comfortable fit Snapvent on the air vent, while bikers can choose between Snapmirror - equipped with a mirror fixing system - and Snapmotorbike, which can be applied to any standard sized handlebar through ultra-resistant screws, and is also compatible with scooters; both Snapmirror and Snapmotorbike have an adjustable head inclination and 360° rotation capabilities. Bicycle lovers can go for Snapbike, which has a handlebar fixing system, or Snapflex, which is enhanced by a removable waterproof touch case with zip closure, suitable for smartphones up to 6.9". Both Snapbike and Snapflex are compatible with all standard sized bicycle handlebars, as well as with scooters.
Product line available from May. Universal adhesive plate 9.99 €; Cover with integrated hooking system
Ultra: maximum protection in an ergonomic and super slim design, drop-proof up to 2 meters
Ultra is the new cover with an exclusive design, developed to guarantee maximum protection for every smartphone. Each detail has been accurately prepared to offer ultra-protection and outstanding levels of resistance to impact, without compromising on style: with just 2.8 mm thickness, the cover appears elegant and extra-thin. The ergonomic edges and the non-slip texture are designed to ensure a firm grip,
keeping the device always safe. The inside of the cover is made of microfiber, for greater protection of the smartphone surfaces, while the raised and reinforced edges ensure maximum safety of the camera. Even if accidentally dropped, the device will not sustain any damage - Ultra is tested to withstand drops from up to 2 meters.
Consumers can choose between the Ultra and the Ultramag covers, the latter being even smarter thanks to the integrated Magsafe module, compatible with the new wireless charging technology by Apple, which allows users to charge their phones without the inconvenience of cables. Both covers are available in black for a stylish phone for all occasions and are compatible with iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro.
Product line available from March. Ultra Cover 24.99 €; Ultramag Cover 29.99 €.
Planet: Celly's cover line that is mindful about the planet, made of 100% recycled TPU
The pursuit of a more sustainable lifestyle and the growing environmental awareness in everyday purchasing choices are an increasing priority among consumers of all ages and geographical locations. Planet is Celly's green project, developed for those looking for more sustainable options with less environmental impact, without compromising on quality, safety and design. This new product range introduces a new sustainable production of items certified by the Global Recycled Standard, which not only guarantees the use of recycled materials but also ensures compliance with specific environmental and social criteria at all stages of production. Planet is entirely eco-friendly even in its packaging, which is 100% plastic-free.
The opening products of this new line, the smartphone covers are made of 100% recycled soft touch TPU material. They are compatible with iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro (available in violet, red and black) and with Samsung S22 (available in black and white).
Available from May at a recommended price from 14.99€.
All the latest news and the best of Celly's offer will be on display at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona at the brand's exhibition stand (CS90 - Hall Congress Square) in compliance to latest recommendations from Governmental health authorities, from February 28th to March 3rd 2022. These also include the Trainer Collection range of smartwatches and fitness trackers launched at the end of 2021, as well as new accessories designed for the upcoming summer season and licensing news.
About Celly
Celly is specialized in the production and distribution of high-quality accessories for smartphones, tablets and notebooks. In a world where technologies have become essential tools of communication and connection in our daily life, Celly designs accessories to help people amplify the potential of the technologies they are surrounded by, enhancing their daily life at any time of the day: at home, at work or in their free time. Founded in Milan in 1998, Celly has now over 20 years of experience and
operatesinover40countries. Celly is an Esprinet Group's brand, among the top five European technology distributors in Europe and number one in Italy and Spain.
Esprinet S.p.A. published this content on 28 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 March 2022 09:47:00 UTC.