(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of July 18, 2023:

FTSE MIB

Marshall Wace cuts short on FinecoBank to 0.97% from 1.05%

Balyasny Europe Asset Management cuts short on Leonardo to 0.44% from 0.52%

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Marshall Wace raises short on Saras to 0.81% from 0.70%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) raises short on Esprinet to 0.74% from 0.66%

