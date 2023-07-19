(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of July 18, 2023:
----------
FTSE MIB
----------
Marshall Wace cuts short on FinecoBank to 0.97% from 1.05%
----------
Balyasny Europe Asset Management cuts short on Leonardo to 0.44% from 0.52%
----------
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
----------
Marshall Wace raises short on Saras to 0.81% from 0.70%
----------
FTSE Italy Small Cap
----------
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) raises short on Esprinet to 0.74% from 0.66%
----------
By Giuseppe Fabio Ciccomascolo, Alliance News senior reporter
Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com
Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.