  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Esprinet S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    IT0003850929

ESPRINET S.P.A.

(PRT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  11:20:07 2023-03-21 am EDT
8.440 EUR   +0.66%
11:04aWellington and Marshall Wace make a move on Azimut
AN
06:48aEuropeans on the rebound; banking and oil bullish on the Mib.
AN
04:52aEuropeans in the green; Saipem leads the Mib.
AN
Wellington and Marshall Wace make a move on Azimut

03/21/2023 | 11:04am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated to March 20, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Wellington Management revises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.75% from 0.72%

----------

Marshall Wace raises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.62% from 0.5%

----------

Marshall Wace revises short position on FinecoBank to 0.79% from 0.83%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Marshall Wace revises short position on Anima Holding to 0.7% from 0.69%

----------

Marble Bar Asset Management cuts short position on Industrie De Nora to 1.07% from 1.12%

----------

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master cuts short position on Webuild to 0.58% from 0.65%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

JPMorgan Asset Management cuts short position on Esprinet to 0.84% from 0.91%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ANIMA HOLDING S.P.A. 2.26% 3.804 Delayed Quote.-0.75%
AZIMUT HOLDING S.P.A. 1.89% 19.915 Delayed Quote.-6.69%
ESPRINET S.P.A. 1.31% 8.495 Delayed Quote.24.50%
FINECOBANK S.P.A. 5.41% 13.935 Delayed Quote.-14.79%
FTSE MIB INDEX 2.51% 26556.65 Delayed Quote.9.25%
INDUSTRIE DE NORA S.P.A. -0.51% 19.6 Delayed Quote.37.59%
MSCI ITALY (STRD) -1.52% 280.094 Real-time Quote.5.08%
STOXX ITALY 20 (EUR) 2.60% 1201.02 Delayed Quote.9.43%
STOXX ITALY 45 (EUR) 2.53% 120.03 Delayed Quote.9.39%
STOXX ITALY TMI (EUR) 2.45% 121.46 Delayed Quote.7.47%
WEBUILD S.P.A. 3.54% 2.02 Delayed Quote.41.75%
Financials
Sales 2022 4 734 M 5 071 M 5 071 M
Net income 2022 45,9 M 49,2 M 49,2 M
Net cash 2022 8,63 M 9,25 M 9,25 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,18x
Yield 2022 6,12%
Capitalization 414 M 444 M 444 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,09x
EV / Sales 2023 0,08x
Nbr of Employees 1 770
Free-Float 56,2%
Chart ESPRINET S.P.A.
Duration : Period :
Esprinet S.p.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPRINET S.P.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 8,39 €
Average target price 13,00 €
Spread / Average Target 55,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Alessandro Cattani Executive Director
Maurizio Rota Non-Executive Chairman
Emanuela Prandelli Independent Non-Executive Director
Renata Maria Ricotti Independent Non-Executive Director
Chiara Mauri Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESPRINET S.P.A.24.50%444
HP INC.4.91%27 776
DELL TECHNOLOGIES INC.-4.15%27 607
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY-9.52%18 712
SEAGATE TECHNOLOGY HOLDINGS PLC17.96%12 814
LENOVO GROUP LIMITED13.10%11 212
