Wellington and Marshall Wace make a move on Azimut

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated to March 20, 2023:

----------

FTSE MIB

----------

Wellington Management revises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.75% from 0.72%

----------

Marshall Wace raises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.62% from 0.5%

----------

Marshall Wace revises short position on FinecoBank to 0.79% from 0.83%

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Marshall Wace revises short position on Anima Holding to 0.7% from 0.69%

----------

Marble Bar Asset Management cuts short position on Industrie De Nora to 1.07% from 1.12%

----------

Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master cuts short position on Webuild to 0.58% from 0.65%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

JPMorgan Asset Management cuts short position on Esprinet to 0.84% from 0.91%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.