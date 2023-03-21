Wellington and Marshall Wace make a move on Azimut

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated to March 20, 2023:
FTSE MIB
Wellington Management revises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.75% from 0.72%
Marshall Wace raises short position on Azimut Holding to 0.62% from 0.5%
Marshall Wace revises short position on FinecoBank to 0.79% from 0.83%
FTSE Italy Mid Cap
Marshall Wace revises short position on Anima Holding to 0.7% from 0.69%
Marble Bar Asset Management cuts short position on Industrie De Nora to 1.07% from 1.12%
Helikon Long Short Equity Fund Master cuts short position on Webuild to 0.58% from 0.65%
FTSE Italy Small Cap
JPMorgan Asset Management cuts short position on Esprinet to 0.84% from 0.91%
