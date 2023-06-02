Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Italy
  4. Borsa Italiana
  5. Esprinet S.p.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRT   IT0003850929

ESPRINET S.P.A.

(PRT)
  Report
Real-time Borsa Italiana  -  11:00:26 2023-06-02 am EDT
6.125 EUR   +2.17%
10:30aWorldQuant raises short on Esprinet
AN
05/30Esprinet S P A : Draft terms of merger by incorporation in Esprinet S.p.A. of the subsidiary 4Side S.r.l.
PU
05/29WorldQuant increases short selling on Esprinet
AN
Summary 
Summary

WorldQuant raises short on Esprinet

06/02/2023 | 10:30am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of June 1, 2023:

----------

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

----------

Millennium International Management revises short position on Saras to 0.5% from 0.49%

----------

Voleon Capital Management revises short position on Saras to 0.49% from 0.52%

----------

FTSE Italy Small Cap

----------

Citadel Advisors revises short position on Esprinet to 0.79% from 0.81%

----------

WorldQuant raises short position on Esprinet to 0.9% from 0.84%

----------

By Claudia Cavaliere, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to redazione@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News IS Italian Service Ltd. All rights reserved.

