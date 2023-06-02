WorldQuant raises short on Esprinet

(Alliance News) - The following net short positions are the latest provided by Consob and updated as of June 1, 2023:

FTSE Italy Mid Cap

Millennium International Management revises short position on Saras to 0.5% from 0.49%

Voleon Capital Management revises short position on Saras to 0.49% from 0.52%

FTSE Italy Small Cap

Citadel Advisors revises short position on Esprinet to 0.79% from 0.81%

WorldQuant raises short position on Esprinet to 0.9% from 0.84%

