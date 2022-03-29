Esprit : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
03/29/2022 | 11:21am EDT
ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
STOCK CODE: 00330
ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS
The board of directors (the "Board") of Esprit Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "ESPRIT") for the year ended 31 December 2021 together with comparative figures for the six months ended 31 December 2020. The following financial information, including the comparative figures, has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss
For the
For the six
year ended
months ended
31 December
31 December
HK$ million
Notes
2021
2020
Continuing operations
Revenue
3
8,316
885
Cost of purchases
(4,274)
(509)
Gross profit
4,042
376
Staff costs
(1,146)
(236)
Occupancy costs
(255)
(49)
Logistics expenses
(538)
(54)
Marketing and advertising expenses
(446)
(18)
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
(135)
(22)
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
(542)
(97)
Impairment of property, plant and equipment
-
(7)
Write-back of provision/(provision) for inventories, net
140
(187)
Provision for impairment of trade debtors, net
(35)
(39)
Impairment loss on right-of-use assets
(15)
(6)
Loss on deconsolidation
1.2
-
(1,664)
Other operating costs
(654)
(708)
Operating profit/(loss) from continuing
operations (EBIT/(LBIT))
4
416
(2,711)
Share of results from associates
1.2
-
1,939
Loss on remeasurement
-
(69)
Interest income
5
2
2
Finance costs
6
(32)
(15)
Profit/(loss) before taxation from
continuing operations
386
(854)
Income tax expense
7
(5)
(18)
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
381
(872)
Discontinued operations
Profit from discontinued operations
1.3
-
458
Profit/(loss) attributable to shareholders
of the Company
381
(414)
(Adjusted)1
Basic and diluted profit/(loss) per share
12
HK$0.15
HK$(0.20)
- from continuing operations
HK$0.15
HK$(0.42)
- from discontinued operations
-
HK$0.22
1
Adjustment as a result of the rights issue on 21 April 2021.
Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income
For the
For the six
year ended
months ended
31 December
31 December
HK$ million
2021
2020
Profit/(loss) from continuing operations
381
(872)
Profit from discontinued operations
-
458
Profit/(loss) attributable to shareholders
of the Company
381
(414)
Other comprehensive income
Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:
Remeasurements of retirement defined
benefit obligations, net of tax
10
(2)
10
(2)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to
profit or loss:
Exchange translation from continuing operations
(197)
251
Exchange translation from discontinued operations
-
(33)
Recycling of translation reserve
-
1,664
(197)
1,882
Total comprehensive income for the
year/period attributable to shareholders of the
Company, net of tax
194
1,466
Consolidated Balance Sheet
As at 31
As at 31
December
December
HK$ million
Notes
2021
2020
Non-current assets
Intangible assets
1,727
1,878
Property, plant and equipment
368
509
Right-of-use assets
2,033
2,262
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
4
11
Debtors, deposits and prepayments
8
416
392
Deferred tax assets
42
51
4,590
5,103
Current assets
Inventories
1,413
1,303
Debtors, deposits and prepayments
8
1,365
1,627
Tax receivable
30
45
Cash, bank balances and deposits
2,649
2,271
5,457
5,246
TOTAL ASSETS
10,047
10,349
Current liabilities
Creditors and accrued charges
9
1,497
2,074
Lease liabilities
566
1,046
Provisions
10
132
246
Tax payable
253
257
2,448
3,623
Net current assets
3,009
1,623
Total assets less current liabilities
7,599
6,726
Equity
Share capital
11
283
189
Reserves
4,834
4,050
5,117
4,239
Non-current liabilities
Bank loans
-
9
Lease liabilities
2,066
2,010
Retirement defined benefit obligations
18
31
Deferred tax liabilities
398
437
2,482
2,487
TOTAL LIABILITIES
4,930
6,110
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
10,047
10,349
NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. BASIS OF THE PREPARATION
1.1. Going Concern
During the year ended 31 December 2021, the Group recorded a net profit attributable to shareholders of HK$381 million and a net cash inflow of HK$492 million. The Group has net current assets of HK$3,009 million and no external borrowings as at 31 December 2021.
Given the continuing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic (the "Pandemic"), the Group is closely monitoring the latest developments of the Pandemic and continuing to optimize its cost base and improve its product offering in order to generate sufficient cash from its operations. The Board has reviewed the cash flow forecast prepared by management covering a period of twelve months from 31 December 2021. The Directors are of the opinion that, after taking into consideration of the above measures and the available cash and bank balances, the Group will have sufficient working capital to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due within the next twelve months from 31 December 2021. Accordingly, these financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.
1.2. Comparative figures
On 28 December 2020, the Board announced that the financial year end date of the Company has been changed from 30 June to 31 December commencing from the financial period ended 31 December 2020. Accordingly, the accompanying consolidated financial statements for the current financial period cover a period of twelve months from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021. The comparative figures, however, are for six months from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020, and hence are not directly comparable.
In addition, due to the Insolvency Proceedings took place by the Düsseldorf District Court of Germany (the "Insolvency Proceedings") in the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 November 2020, six Germany subsidiaries and their fourteen subsidiaries (together the "G20 Companies") were deconsolidated and accounted for as investments in associates during that period (the "Deconsolidation"), resulting in a loss on deconsolidation of HK$1,664 million due to recycling of the foreign exchange reserve in equity. Accordingly, during the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 November 2020, the results of the G20 Companies had been equity accounted for as share of results from associates in the Group's financial statements amounting to HK$1,939 million, which included the external debt relief from the Insolvency Proceedings of HK$1,365 million.
1.3. Discontinued operations
The Group has closed its business activities in Asia including China, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau as part of its restructuring initiatives in 2020.
As at 31 December 2020, all business activities in Asia are closed and the Asia business is disclosed as discontinued operations.
