Esprit : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

STOCK CODE: 00330

ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Esprit Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "ESPRIT") for the year ended 31 December 2021 together with comparative figures for the six months ended 31 December 2020. The following financial information, including the comparative figures, has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

Consolidated Balance Sheet

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. BASIS OF THE PREPARATION

1.1. Going Concern During the year ended 31 December 2021, the Group recorded a net profit attributable to shareholders of HK$381 million and a net cash inflow of HK$492 million. The Group has net current assets of HK$3,009 million and no external borrowings as at 31 December 2021. Given the continuing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic (the "Pandemic"), the Group is closely monitoring the latest developments of the Pandemic and continuing to optimize its cost base and improve its product offering in order to generate sufficient cash from its operations. The Board has reviewed the cash flow forecast prepared by management covering a period of twelve months from 31 December 2021. The Directors are of the opinion that, after taking into consideration of the above measures and the available cash and bank balances, the Group will have sufficient working capital to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due within the next twelve months from 31 December 2021. Accordingly, these financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

1.2. Comparative figures On 28 December 2020, the Board announced that the financial year end date of the Company has been changed from 30 June to 31 December commencing from the financial period ended 31 December 2020. Accordingly, the accompanying consolidated financial statements for the current financial period cover a period of twelve months from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021. The comparative figures, however, are for six months from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020, and hence are not directly comparable. In addition, due to the Insolvency Proceedings took place by the Düsseldorf District Court of Germany (the "Insolvency Proceedings") in the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 November 2020, six Germany subsidiaries and their fourteen subsidiaries (together the "G20 Companies") were deconsolidated and accounted for as investments in associates during that period (the "Deconsolidation"), resulting in a loss on deconsolidation of HK$1,664 million due to recycling of the foreign exchange reserve in equity. Accordingly, during the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 November 2020, the results of the G20 Companies had been equity accounted for as share of results from associates in the Group's financial statements amounting to HK$1,939 million, which included the external debt relief from the Insolvency Proceedings of HK$1,365 million.