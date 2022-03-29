Log in
ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

Esprit : ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

03/29/2022
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

STOCK CODE: 00330

ANNOUNCEMENT OF AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

AUDITED ANNUAL RESULTS

The board of directors (the "Board") of Esprit Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or "ESPRIT") for the year ended 31 December 2021 together with comparative figures for the six months ended 31 December 2020. The following financial information, including the comparative figures, has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS").

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss

For the

For the six

year ended

months ended

31 December

31 December

HK$ million

Notes

2021

2020

Continuing operations

Revenue

3

8,316

885

Cost of purchases

(4,274)

(509)

Gross profit

4,042

376

Staff costs

(1,146)

(236)

Occupancy costs

(255)

(49)

Logistics expenses

(538)

(54)

Marketing and advertising expenses

(446)

(18)

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

(135)

(22)

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

(542)

(97)

Impairment of property, plant and equipment

-

(7)

Write-back of provision/(provision) for inventories, net

140

(187)

Provision for impairment of trade debtors, net

(35)

(39)

Impairment loss on right-of-use assets

(15)

(6)

Loss on deconsolidation

1.2

-

(1,664)

Other operating costs

(654)

(708)

Operating profit/(loss) from continuing

operations (EBIT/(LBIT))

4

416

(2,711)

Share of results from associates

1.2

-

1,939

Loss on remeasurement

-

(69)

Interest income

5

2

2

Finance costs

6

(32)

(15)

Profit/(loss) before taxation from

continuing operations

386

(854)

Income tax expense

7

(5)

(18)

Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

381

(872)

Discontinued operations

Profit from discontinued operations

1.3

-

458

Profit/(loss) attributable to shareholders

of the Company

381

(414)

(Adjusted)1

Basic and diluted profit/(loss) per share

12

HK$0.15

HK$(0.20)

- from continuing operations

HK$0.15

HK$(0.42)

- from discontinued operations

-

HK$0.22

1

Adjustment as a result of the rights issue on 21 April 2021.

Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the

For the six

year ended

months ended

31 December

31 December

HK$ million

2021

2020

Profit/(loss) from continuing operations

381

(872)

Profit from discontinued operations

-

458

Profit/(loss) attributable to shareholders

of the Company

381

(414)

Other comprehensive income

Item that will not be reclassified to profit or loss:

Remeasurements of retirement defined

benefit obligations, net of tax

10

(2)

10

(2)

Items that may be reclassified subsequently to

profit or loss:

Exchange translation from continuing operations

(197)

251

Exchange translation from discontinued operations

-

(33)

Recycling of translation reserve

-

1,664

(197)

1,882

Total comprehensive income for the

year/period attributable to shareholders of the

Company, net of tax

194

1,466

Consolidated Balance Sheet

As at 31

As at 31

December

December

HK$ million

Notes

2021

2020

Non-current assets

Intangible assets

1,727

1,878

Property, plant and equipment

368

509

Right-of-use assets

2,033

2,262

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

4

11

Debtors, deposits and prepayments

8

416

392

Deferred tax assets

42

51

4,590

5,103

Current assets

Inventories

1,413

1,303

Debtors, deposits and prepayments

8

1,365

1,627

Tax receivable

30

45

Cash, bank balances and deposits

2,649

2,271

5,457

5,246

TOTAL ASSETS

10,047

10,349

Current liabilities

Creditors and accrued charges

9

1,497

2,074

Lease liabilities

566

1,046

Provisions

10

132

246

Tax payable

253

257

2,448

3,623

Net current assets

3,009

1,623

Total assets less current liabilities

7,599

6,726

Equity

Share capital

11

283

189

Reserves

4,834

4,050

5,117

4,239

Non-current liabilities

Bank loans

-

9

Lease liabilities

2,066

2,010

Retirement defined benefit obligations

18

31

Deferred tax liabilities

398

437

2,482

2,487

TOTAL LIABILITIES

4,930

6,110

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

10,047

10,349

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

1. BASIS OF THE PREPARATION

  • 1.1. Going Concern

    During the year ended 31 December 2021, the Group recorded a net profit attributable to shareholders of HK$381 million and a net cash inflow of HK$492 million. The Group has net current assets of HK$3,009 million and no external borrowings as at 31 December 2021.

    Given the continuing uncertainties around the COVID-19 pandemic (the "Pandemic"), the Group is closely monitoring the latest developments of the Pandemic and continuing to optimize its cost base and improve its product offering in order to generate sufficient cash from its operations. The Board has reviewed the cash flow forecast prepared by management covering a period of twelve months from 31 December 2021. The Directors are of the opinion that, after taking into consideration of the above measures and the available cash and bank balances, the Group will have sufficient working capital to meet its financial obligations as and when they fall due within the next twelve months from 31 December 2021. Accordingly, these financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis.

  • 1.2. Comparative figures

    On 28 December 2020, the Board announced that the financial year end date of the Company has been changed from 30 June to 31 December commencing from the financial period ended 31 December 2020. Accordingly, the accompanying consolidated financial statements for the current financial period cover a period of twelve months from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021. The comparative figures, however, are for six months from 1 July 2020 to 31 December 2020, and hence are not directly comparable.

    In addition, due to the Insolvency Proceedings took place by the Düsseldorf District Court of Germany (the "Insolvency Proceedings") in the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 November 2020, six Germany subsidiaries and their fourteen subsidiaries (together the "G20 Companies") were deconsolidated and accounted for as investments in associates during that period (the "Deconsolidation"), resulting in a loss on deconsolidation of HK$1,664 million due to recycling of the foreign exchange reserve in equity. Accordingly, during the period from 1 July 2020 to 30 November 2020, the results of the G20 Companies had been equity accounted for as share of results from associates in the Group's financial statements amounting to HK$1,939 million, which included the external debt relief from the Insolvency Proceedings of HK$1,365 million.

  • 1.3. Discontinued operations

    The Group has closed its business activities in Asia including China, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Macau as part of its restructuring initiatives in 2020.

    As at 31 December 2020, all business activities in Asia are closed and the Asia business is disclosed as discontinued operations.

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Esprit Holdings Limited published this content on 29 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2022 15:20:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
