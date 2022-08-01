Esprit : Announcement regarding the change of address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)
STOCK CODE: 00330
CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF
HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR
The board of directors (the "Board") of Esprit Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 15 August 2022, the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Secretaries Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:
17/F, Far East Finance Centre
16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong
All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.
By order of the Board
Esprit Holdings Limited
CHIU Christin Su Yi
Chairperson
Hong Kong, 1 August 2022
Dates stated in this announcement refer to Hong Kong time unless otherwise specified.
