  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  Esprit Holdings Limited
  News
  Summary
    330   BMG3122U1457

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(330)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-01 am EDT
1.160 HKD   +0.87%
05:24aESPRIT : Announcement regarding the change of address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar
PU
05:24aESPRIT : Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
PU
07/05ESPRIT : Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
PU
Summary 
Summary

Esprit : Announcement regarding the change of address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar

08/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

STOCK CODE: 00330

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF

HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR

The board of directors (the "Board") of Esprit Holdings Limited (the "Company") announces that with effect from 15 August 2022, the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Secretaries Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

17/F, Far East Finance Centre

16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By order of the Board

Esprit Holdings Limited

CHIU Christin Su Yi

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 1 August 2022

Dates stated in this announcement refer to Hong Kong time unless otherwise specified.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors:

Executive Directors:

Independent Non-executive Directors:

Ms. CHIU Christin Su Yi

Mr. CHUNG Kwok Pan

Mr. PAK William Eui Won

Mr. GILES William Nicholas

Mr. SCHLANGMANN Wolfgang Paul Josef

Mr. HA Kee Choy Eugene

Mr. WRIGHT Bradley Stephen

Ms. LIU Hang-so

Mr. LO Kin Ching Joseph

Disclaimer

Esprit Holdings Limited published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
