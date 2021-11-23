Esprit : CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO TENANCY AGREEMENTS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

STOCK CODE: 00330

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

TENANCY AGREEMENTS

The Board announces that on 23 November 2021, Esprit Regional Distribution (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into two tenancy agreements as the tenant, namely (i) the 12/F Tenancy Agreement with Hero Mode (the landlord) in respect of the 12/F Premises; and (ii) the E-Trade Plaza Tenancy Agreement with Golden Lake Property (the landlord) in respect of the E-Trade Plaza Premises, respectively.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

In accordance with IFRS 16 "Leases", the Company will recognise a right-of-use asset on its consolidated statement of financial position in connection with the tenancy of the 12/F Premises and the E-Trade Plaza Premises under the New Tenancy Agreements. Accordingly, the transactions under the New Tenancy Agreements will be regarded as an acquisition of asset by the Group for the purpose of the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, each of Hero Mode and Golden Lake Property is an associate of the Substantial Shareholder of the Company and is therefore a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the entering into of the New Tenancy Agreements by Esprit Regional Distribution constitutes connected transactions under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Given that certain applicable percentage ratios in respect of the aggregate value of the right-of-use asset recognised by the Group under New Tenancy Agreements, when aggregated with the Previous Tenancy Agreements within 12-month period, are more than 0.1% but all of them are less than 5%, the transactions under the New Tenancy Agreements are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but are exempted from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.