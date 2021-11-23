Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Esprit Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    330   BMG3122U1457

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(330)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Esprit : CONNECTED TRANSACTION IN RELATION TO TENANCY AGREEMENTS

11/23/2021 | 07:20am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

STOCK CODE: 00330

CONNECTED TRANSACTION

IN RELATION TO

TENANCY AGREEMENTS

The Board announces that on 23 November 2021, Esprit Regional Distribution (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into two tenancy agreements as the tenant, namely (i) the 12/F Tenancy Agreement with Hero Mode (the landlord) in respect of the 12/F Premises; and (ii) the E-Trade Plaza Tenancy Agreement with Golden Lake Property (the landlord) in respect of the E-Trade Plaza Premises, respectively.

LISTING RULES IMPLICATIONS

In accordance with IFRS 16 "Leases", the Company will recognise a right-of-use asset on its consolidated statement of financial position in connection with the tenancy of the 12/F Premises and the E-Trade Plaza Premises under the New Tenancy Agreements. Accordingly, the transactions under the New Tenancy Agreements will be regarded as an acquisition of asset by the Group for the purpose of the Listing Rules.

As at the date of this announcement, each of Hero Mode and Golden Lake Property is an associate of the Substantial Shareholder of the Company and is therefore a connected person of the Company. Accordingly, the entering into of the New Tenancy Agreements by Esprit Regional Distribution constitutes connected transactions under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

Given that certain applicable percentage ratios in respect of the aggregate value of the right-of-use asset recognised by the Group under New Tenancy Agreements, when aggregated with the Previous Tenancy Agreements within 12-month period, are more than 0.1% but all of them are less than 5%, the transactions under the New Tenancy Agreements are subject to the reporting and announcement requirements but are exempted from the independent shareholders' approval requirement under Chapter 14A of the Listing Rules.

− 1 −

INTRODUCTION

The Board announces that on 23 November 2021, Esprit Regional Distribution (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company) entered into two tenancy agreements as the tenant, namely (i) the 12/F Tenancy Agreement with Hero Mode (the landlord) in respect of the 12/F Premises; and (ii) the E-Trade Plaza Tenancy Agreement with Golden Lake Property (the landlord) in respect of the E-Trade Plaza Premises, respectively.

THE NEW TENANCY AGREEMENTS

The principal terms of the 12/F Tenancy Agreement are as follows:

Date

:

23 November 2021

Parties

:

(1)

Esprit Regional Distribution, as the tenant;

and

(2)

Hero Mode, as the landlord.

Premises

:

the 12/F Premises

Lease term

:

Two (2) years commencing from 1 December

2021 and expiring on 30 November 2023 (both

days inclusive)

Size of the premises

:

Gross Floor Area: 10,963 square feet

Saleable Area: 8,551 square feet

Rent

:

HK$350,816.00 per month (exclusive of

management fee, air-conditioning charges,

government rent and rates and other outgoings),

payable in advance on the first day of each

calendar month.

The rent was determined after taking into account (i) prevailing market conditions and the prevailing market rent for similar properties in the vicinity of the premises; and (ii) conditions of the premises, including the location of the premises as well as the facilities and management services associated with the premises. The rent payable will be financed by the internal resources of the Group.

− 2 −

Deposit

:

HK$701,632.00, equivalent to two months' rent

Usage

:

Office

The principal terms of the E-Trade Plaza Tenancy Agreement are as follows:

Date

:

23 November 2021

Parties

:

(1)

Esprit Regional Distribution, as the tenant;

and

(2)

Golden Lake Property, as the landlord.

Premises

:

the E-Trade Plaza Premises

Lease term

:

Two (2) years commencing from 1 December

2021 and expiring on 30 November 2023 (both

days inclusive)

Size of the premises

:

Gross Floor Area: 7,758 square feet

Saleable Area: 6,056 square feet

Rent

:

HK$190,000.00 per month (exclusive of

management fee, air-conditioning charges,

government rent and rates and other outgoings),

payable in advance on the first day of each

calendar month.

The rent was determined after taking into

account (i) prevailing market conditions and the

prevailing market rent for similar properties in

the vicinity of the premises; and (ii) conditions

of the premises, including the location of the

premises as well as the facilities and

management services associated with the

premises. The rent payable will be financed by

the internal resources of the Group.

Deposit

:

HK$380,000.00, equivalent to two months' rent

Usage

:

Office and parking

− 3 −

RIGHT-OF-USE ASSET UNDER THE NEW TENANCY AGREEMENTS

The value of the right-of-use asset recognised by the Group under the 12/F Tenancy Agreement and the E-Trade Plaza Tenancy Agreement amounted to approximately HK$8.1 million and approximately HK$4.4 million respectively, which are the respective present value of total rent payable for the entire term of the 12/F Tenancy Agreement and the E-Trade Plaza Tenancy Agreement in accordance with IFRS 16 "Leases".

INFORMATION ON THE PARTIES

The Group and Esprit Regional Distribution

The Group principally engages in retail and wholesale distribution and licensing of quality fashion and non-apparel products designed under its own Esprit brand name.

Esprit Regional Distribution is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company and principally engages in the distribution of apparel and accessories and provision of services.

Hero Mode and Golden Lake Property

Hero Mode and Golden Lake Property are investment holding companies that principally engage in holding and leasing of investment properties. Both of them are indirectly wholly-owned by the Substantial Shareholder.

REASONS FOR AND BENEFITS OF ENTERING INTO THE NEW TENANCY AGREEMENTS

The 13/F Premises currently houses 10 staffs from the Company's human resources, public relations and investors relationship departments, as well as director's office, marketing department and foreign liaison office. The 27/F Premises houses 15 staffs from the Company's product design, merchandising, procurement, supply and sourcing as well as digital marketing departments.

In order to manage the expansion of business operations, the on-going growth of the international headquarters in Hong Kong and personnel reorganisation of the Group, the Company entered into the New Tenancy Agreements to provide space for more than 50 staffs. In anticipation of the expansion, the Company entered into 12/F Tenancy Agreement to lease the 12/F Premises to house the Group's CFO & COO offices, the financial department, the controller and secretarial offices, as well as a China business development department. Prior to entering into the 12/F Tenancy Agreement, 17 staffs from the Group's financial department and the controller and

− 4 −

secretarial offices have been occupying the 12/F Premises since 1 November 2021 free of payment with the consent of Hero Mode. Accordingly, the Group saved up to HK$350,816 of occupancy costs with reference to the monthly rent under the 12/F Tenancy Agreement (i.e. HK$350,816).

The Company entered into E-Trade Plaza Tenancy Agreement to lease the E-Trade Plaza Premises for the Group's IT department and e-commerce operations. E-commerce is one of the key strategies of the Group and is in line with market trends. Prior to entering into the E-Trade Plaza Tenancy Agreement, 21 staffs from the Group's IT department has been occupying the E-Trade Plaza Premises since February 2021 free of payment with the consent of Golden Lake Property. Accordingly, the Group saved up to HK$1.9 million of occupancy costs with reference to the monthly rent under the E-Trade Plaza Tenancy Agreement (i.e. HK$190,000).

According to the invoice provided by the landlord, Hero Mode, the 12/F Premises was newly renovated and fully furnished at a cost of over HK$9.6 million, equivalent to approximately 27 months' worth of rental payments for the 12/F Premises. The E-Trade Plaza Premises was also renovated by its landlord, Golden Lake Property, at a cost of over HK$400,000, equivalent to approximately 2 months' worth of rental payments for the E-Trade Plaza Premises. Both premises are newly renovated and fully furnished for immediate occupancies, thus saving the Company substantial furniture and renovation costs. These premises also offer accesses to many amenities including gym facilities, jogging trails, restaurants and coffee shops, parking facilities, and easy transportation including MTR and buses. The additional working space also enables the Company to comply fully with the Occupational Safety & Health Council recommendations, including keeping staff seating arrangement at least 1.5 metres apart.

The Directors believe these premises and their decors are more befitting to the image of the Esprit lifestyle and making them easier in attracting and retaining talents. The Directors thus consider entering into the New Tenancy Agreements would not only boost the morale of the employees, but also help the management to strategically drive and execute the global growth plan in a more efficient way.

The Group was able to occupy the 12/F Premises and the E-Trade Plaza Premises free of payment and was offered favourable terms under the New Tenancy Agreements. The management of the Company firmly believes that the Company would not be able to obtain more favourable or similar terms by other agent or landlord. The monthly rent for the New Tenancy Agreements represents a discount of 9.71% to the prevailing market rent of both premises of HK$599,000 as assessed by an independent valuer.

− 5 −

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Esprit Holdings Limited published this content on 23 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 November 2021 12:19:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:20aESPRIT : Connected transaction in relation to tenancy agreements
PU
11/19ESPRIT : Change of company secretary and authorised representative
PU
11/19Esprit Holdings Limited Announces Change of Company Secretary and Authorised Representa..
CI
11/02Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended on 31 Oc..
PU
10/28Appointment of executive director and member of the general committee
PU
10/28Esprit Holdings Limited Announces Appointment of Schlangmann Wolfgang Paul Josef as an ..
CI
10/27Resignation of executive director, president and chief executive officer and member of ..
PU
10/27Esprit Holdings Limited Announces Chief Executive Officer Changes
CI
10/27Esprit Holdings Limited Announces Resignation of Daley Mark David as Executive Director..
CI
10/04ESPRIT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended on..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 1 770 M 227 M 227 M
Net income 2020 -828 M -106 M -106 M
Net Debt 2020 785 M 101 M 101 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 982 M 254 M 254 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Esprit Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Anders Christian Kristiansen Co-Chief Executive Officer
Eui Won Pak Co-CEO, COO & Executive Director
Johannes Georg Schmidt-Schultes Group Chief Financial Officer
Su Yi Chiu Chairman & Chief Legal Officer
Kin Ching Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-38.05%254
LANCY CO., LTD.51.89%2 592
F&F HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-74.16%1 426
DAZZLE FASHION CO., LTD-0.94%1 409
XIN HEE CO., LTD.15.55%733
TCNS CLOTHING CO. LIMITED81.12%670