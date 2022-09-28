Advanced search
    330   BMG3122U1457

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(330)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-09-28 am EDT
0.7200 HKD   -8.86%
05:36aEsprit : Letter to registered shareholders
PU
08/31Espirit Posts Sharp Decline in H1 Profit
MT
08/30Esprit Announces Interim Results for FY2022
AQ
Esprit : Letter to registered shareholders

09/28/2022 | 05:36am EDT
(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

STOCK CODE: 00330

29 September 2022

Dear Shareholders,

INTERIM REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 30 JUNE 2022

We enclose herewith the interim report for the six months ended 30 June 2022 (the "Interim Report") of Esprit Holdings Limited (the "Company"). The Interim Report has been prepared in both English and Chinese and they have been posted on the Company's website at www.espritholdings.com and HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

You are entitled to change your choice of means of receipt and/or language of all future Corporate Communication (as defined below) at any time by completing, signing and returning the change of request form (the "Change of Request Form") to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Secretaries Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar") in reasonable time either by email at esprit-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com or by post to 17/F, Far East Finance Centre, 16 Harcourt Road, Hong Kong by using the mailing label provided if posted in Hong Kong. If the same is posted outside Hong Kong, please affix an appropriate stamp. The Change of Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website and HKExnews website.

"Corporate Communication" includes any document(s) to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the shareholders of the Company, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

Both the English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication will be available on the Company's website for at least five years from the date of first publication.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Esprit Holdings Limited

CHIU Christin Su Yi

Chairperson

Disclaimer

Esprit Holdings Limited published this content on 28 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 September 2022 09:35:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
