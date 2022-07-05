Esprit : Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
FF301
Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended:
30
June 2022
Status: New Submission
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited
Name of Issuer:
Esprit Holdings Limited
Date Submitted:
05
July 2022
I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
00330
Description
Number of authorised/registered shares
Par value
Authorised/registered share capital
Balance at close of preceding month
30,000,000,000
HKD
0.1
HKD
3,000,000,000
Increase / decrease (-)
0
HKD
0
Balance at close of the month
30,000,000,000
HKD
0.1
HKD
3,000,000,000
Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:
HKD
3,000,000,000
FF301
II. Movements in Issued Shares
1. Type of shares
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code
00330
Description
Balance at close of preceding month
2,830,817,343
Increase / decrease (-)
0
Balance at close of the month
2,830,817,343
FF301
III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares
(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
1. Type of shares issuable
Ordinary shares
Class of shares
Not applicable
Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)
Yes
Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)
00330
The total number of
Number of share
No. of new shares of
No. of new shares of
securities which may be
Number of share options
issued upon exercise of
Particulars of share option
options outstanding at
issuer issued during the
issuer which may be
scheme
close of preceding
Movement during the month
outstanding at close of
month pursuant thereto
issued pursuant thereto
all share options to be
month
the month
(A)
as at close of the month
granted under the
scheme at close of the
month
1).
2009 Share Option
22,771,313
22,771,313
22,771,313
Scheme
General Meeting approval
10 December 2009
date (if applicable)
2).
2018 Share Option
3,576,095
Lapsed
-105,180
3,470,915
283,081,734
Scheme
General Meeting approval
05 December 2018
date (if applicable)
Total A (Ordinary shares):
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: HKD
(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed
Not applicable
(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
Not applicable
(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)
Not applicable
(E). Other Movements in Issued Share
Not applicable
FF301
Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)
FF301
IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR)
Not applicable
