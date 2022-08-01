Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Esprit Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    330   BMG3122U1457

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(330)
  Report
Delayed Hong Kong Stock Exchange  -  04:08 2022-08-01 am EDT
1.160 HKD   +0.87%
05:24aESPRIT : Announcement regarding the change of address of Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar
PU
05:24aESPRIT : Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
PU
07/05ESPRIT : Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
PU
Esprit : Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

08/01/2022 | 05:24am EDT
FF301

Monthly Return for Equity Issuer and Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended:

31

July 2022

Status: New Submission

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited

Name of Issuer:

Esprit Holdings Limited

Date Submitted:

01

August 2022

I. Movements in Authorised / Registered Share Capital

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00330

Description

Number of authorised/registered shares

Par value

Authorised/registered share capital

Balance at close of preceding month

30,000,000,000

HKD

0.1

HKD

3,000,000,000

Increase / decrease (-)

0

HKD

Balance at close of the month

30,000,000,000

HKD

0.1

HKD

3,000,000,000

Total authorised/registered share capital at the end of the month:

HKD

3,000,000,000

Page 1 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

II. Movements in Issued Shares

1. Type of shares

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code

00330

Description

Balance at close of preceding month

2,830,817,343

Increase / decrease (-)

0

Balance at close of the month

2,830,817,343

Page 2 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

III. Details of Movements in Issued Shares

(A). Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

1. Type of shares issuable

Ordinary shares

Class of shares

Not applicable

Shares issuable to be listed on SEHK (Note 1)

Yes

Stock code of shares issuable (if listed on SEHK) (Note 1)

00330

The total number of

Number of share

No. of new shares of

No. of new shares of

securities which may be

Particulars of share option

options outstanding at

Number of share options

issuer issued during the

issuer which may be

issued upon exercise of

scheme

close of preceding

Movement during the month

outstanding at close of

month pursuant thereto

issued pursuant thereto

all share options to be

month

the month

(A)

as at close of the month

granted under the

scheme at close of the

month

1).

2009 Share Option

22,771,313

22,771,313

22,771,313

Scheme

General Meeting approval

10 December 2009

date (if applicable)

2).

2018 Share Option

3,470,915

Lapsed

-210,358

3,260,557

283,081,734

Scheme

General Meeting approval

05 December 2018

date (if applicable)

Total A (Ordinary shares):

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options: HKD

(B). Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed Not applicable

(C). Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

Not applicable

(D). Any other Agreements or Arrangements to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be listed, including Options (other than Share Options Schemes)

Not applicable

(E). Other Movements in Issued Share Not applicable

Page 3 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

Total increase / decrease (-) in Ordinary shares during the month (i.e. Total of A to E)

Page 4 of 7

v 1.0.1

FF301

IV. Information about Hong Kong Depositary Receipt (HDR) Not applicable

Page 5 of 7

v 1.0.1

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Esprit Holdings Limited published this content on 01 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 August 2022 09:23:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Analyst Recommendations on ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 8 316 M 1 059 M 1 059 M
Net income 2021 381 M 48,5 M 48,5 M
Net cash 2021 26,0 M 3,31 M 3,31 M
P/E ratio 2021 4,84x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 255 M 415 M 415 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
Nbr of Employees 2 260
Free-Float 72,1%
Chart ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Esprit Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eui Won Pak CEO, COO & Executive Director
Shek Kae Wong Chief Financial Officer
Su Yi Chiu Chairman & Chief Legal Officer
Kin Ching Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Pan Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED61.97%415
LVMH MOËT HENNESSY LOUIS VUITTON SE-7.15%345 676
LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC.-20.68%39 634
LI NING COMPANY LIMITED-25.48%21 176
VF CORPORATION-38.98%17 357
MONCLER S.P.A.-23.98%13 345