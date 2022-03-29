Log in
    330   BMG3122U1457

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(330)
Esprit : PROPOSED ADOPTION OF NEW BYE-LAWS

03/29/2022
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

STOCK CODE: 00330

PROPOSED ADOPTION OF NEW BYE-LAWS

This announcement is made by Esprit Holdings Limited (the "Company") pursuant to Rule 13.51(1) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong

Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules").

The board of directors of the Company (the "Board") proposes to seek the approval of the shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") for (i) certain amendments to the existing bye-laws of the Company (the "Existing Bye-laws") and (ii) the adoption of an amended and restated bye-laws of the Company (the "New Bye-laws") consolidating the proposed amendments and all previous amendments made.

The Board wishes to amend the Existing Bye-laws for purpose of, among others, (i) comply with the Core Shareholder Protection Standards as set out in Appendix 3 of the Listing Rules; and (ii) make some other housekeeping amendments. In view of the number of proposed amendments made to the Existing Bye-laws, the Board proposes to adopt the New Bye-laws in substitution for, and to the exclusion of, the Existing Bye-laws.

The proposed amendments to the Existing Bye-laws and the proposed adoption of the New Bye-laws are subject to the approval of the Shareholders by way of a special resolution at the forthcoming annual general meeting (the "AGM") of the Company currently scheduled to be held on 29 June 2022, and will become effective upon the approval by the Shareholders at the AGM.

A circular containing, among other matters to be tabled at the AGM, details of the proposed amendments to the Existing Bye-laws and the adoption of New Bye-laws, together with a notice of AGM will be dispatched to the Shareholders in due course.

By order of the Board Esprit Holdings Limited

CHIU Christin Su Yi

Chairperson

Hong Kong, 29 March 2022

Dates stated in this announcement refer to Hong Kong time unless otherwise specified.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board comprises the following directors:

Executive Directors: Ms. CHIU Christin Su Yi Mr. PAK William Eui Won

Mr. SCHLANGMANN Wolfgang Paul Josef Mr. WRIGHT Bradley Stephen

Independent Non-executive Directors: Mr. CHUNG Kwok Pan

Mr. GILES William Nicholas Mr. HA Kee Choy Eugene Ms. LIU Hang-so

Mr. LO Kin Ching Joseph

