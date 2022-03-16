Esprit : introduces new leadership team to shake up brand for international comeback

William Pak, Chief Executive Officer, a seasoned business leader with extensive operations and corporate transformation experience.

Brian Wong, Chief Financial Officer, a financial industry veteran who held leadership positions in business and financial risk management and has considerable experience in managing investor relationships.

Sang Langill, Chief Product Officer, who held senior product and merchandising roles at Adidas, Calvin Klein, Levi's and Ralph Lauren.

Larry Luk, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, who held prior senior marketing positions at L'Oréal and Calvin Klein.





After the appointment of the new executive leadership team, William Pak, Chief Executive Officer at ESPRIT said, "We have now laid the foundation to breathe new life into our brand. Under our new collective vision, the team will tap into our wealth of experience as we journey into a new era of growth."



"I am thrilled to have the full team aboard, which signifies we are going full speed ahead with our highly-anticipated comeback. The team will work closely together to ensure ESPRIT stays at the forefront of our industry, by creating sublime products that not only make customers feel good and look good but is also sustainable and consciously sourced."



The new leadership together with existing President Europe, Leif Erichson, will kick-off a multi-dimensional business strategy, where products and experiences will be reinvigorated and delivered through a new omni-channel ecosystem introducing more touchpoints. This sets the brand on an exciting course aimed at building long-term relationships with customers that inspire and foster community, while remaining conscious and committed to the impact on society and the planet.



About ESPRIT



Founded in California in 1968 by Doug Tompkins and Susie Buell, ESPRIT was the world's first lifestyle brand inspired by the human spirit.



But more than a birthplace, California represents the brand's sensibility: positive, upbeat, and easy-going. Embracing a larger-than-life attitude that is both experimental and pioneering, with a youthful state-of-mind fuelled by creativity and a love of design.



The successes of ESPRIT over the years is due by and large to its original ideals: promoting love and peace, celebrating people, and bringing like-minded folks together and bring joy to the world. This is the true essence of "ESPRIT de corps."



ESPRIT is a true hybrid of relevant dressing essentials and fashion-forward styles fit for every occasion and every wardrobe. Conscious and committed, the brand is lauded for its passion for people and the planet. Example: In the mid-80s, ESPRIT made headlines with its "Real People" campaign that featured employees and customers instead of models, and in the early 90s, debuted its first "ecollection" made of 100% organic cotton.



The first authentic brand of its kind, ESPRIT was also known for its revolutionary shopping experience, embodying its vibrant spirit in every way and in every detail.



Keeping this spirit alive, ESPRIT today has a presence in more than 30 markets around the world. The Group has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1993, and ESPRIT's international headquarters is located in Hong Kong.



