Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Esprit Holdings Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    330   BMG3122U1457

ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(330)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Esprit : introduces new leadership team to shake up brand for international comeback

03/16/2022 | 07:38am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
HONG KONG, 14 March 2022 - ESPRIT today introduces a new executive leadership team, naming William Pak as Chief Executive Officer, Brian Wong as Chief Financial Officer, Sang Langill as Chief Product Officer, and Larry Luk as Chief Digital and Marketing Officer. The brand is delighted to bring on these seasoned industry figures, who will draw on the brand's heritage to introduce a new and refreshed offering.

Under their leadership, ESPRIT has undergone a number of operational changes and achieved a monumental turnaround from loss to profitability for the first half year in 2021, the first time since 2017. The Board is confident in their capabilities in reinvigorating ESPRIT's return to the Asia market, including an ambitious e-commerce expansion.

The new executive leadership team includes:
  • William Pak, Chief Executive Officer, a seasoned business leader with extensive operations and corporate transformation experience.
  • Brian Wong, Chief Financial Officer, a financial industry veteran who held leadership positions in business and financial risk management and has considerable experience in managing investor relationships.
  • Sang Langill, Chief Product Officer, who held senior product and merchandising roles at Adidas, Calvin Klein, Levi's and Ralph Lauren.
  • Larry Luk, Chief Digital and Marketing Officer, who held prior senior marketing positions at L'Oréal and Calvin Klein.


After the appointment of the new executive leadership team, William Pak, Chief Executive Officer at ESPRIT said, "We have now laid the foundation to breathe new life into our brand. Under our new collective vision, the team will tap into our wealth of experience as we journey into a new era of growth."

"I am thrilled to have the full team aboard, which signifies we are going full speed ahead with our highly-anticipated comeback. The team will work closely together to ensure ESPRIT stays at the forefront of our industry, by creating sublime products that not only make customers feel good and look good but is also sustainable and consciously sourced."

The new leadership together with existing President Europe, Leif Erichson, will kick-off a multi-dimensional business strategy, where products and experiences will be reinvigorated and delivered through a new omni-channel ecosystem introducing more touchpoints. This sets the brand on an exciting course aimed at building long-term relationships with customers that inspire and foster community, while remaining conscious and committed to the impact on society and the planet.

About ESPRIT

Founded in California in 1968 by Doug Tompkins and Susie Buell, ESPRIT was the world's first lifestyle brand inspired by the human spirit.

But more than a birthplace, California represents the brand's sensibility: positive, upbeat, and easy-going. Embracing a larger-than-life attitude that is both experimental and pioneering, with a youthful state-of-mind fuelled by creativity and a love of design.

The successes of ESPRIT over the years is due by and large to its original ideals: promoting love and peace, celebrating people, and bringing like-minded folks together and bring joy to the world. This is the true essence of "ESPRIT de corps."

ESPRIT is a true hybrid of relevant dressing essentials and fashion-forward styles fit for every occasion and every wardrobe. Conscious and committed, the brand is lauded for its passion for people and the planet. Example: In the mid-80s, ESPRIT made headlines with its "Real People" campaign that featured employees and customers instead of models, and in the early 90s, debuted its first "ecollection" made of 100% organic cotton.

The first authentic brand of its kind, ESPRIT was also known for its revolutionary shopping experience, embodying its vibrant spirit in every way and in every detail.

Keeping this spirit alive, ESPRIT today has a presence in more than 30 markets around the world. The Group has been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange since 1993, and ESPRIT's international headquarters is located in Hong Kong.

FleishmanHillard Hong Kong for ESPRIT
Rose Chan
Senior Account Manager
+852 64454506
rose.chan@fleishman.com

Disclaimer

Esprit Holdings Limited published this content on 14 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 March 2022 11:37:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
07:38aESPRIT : introduces new leadership team to shake up brand for international comeback
PU
03/14ESPRIT : Inside information positive profit alert
PU
03/14Esprit Holdings Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended December 31, 2021
CI
03/14ESPRIT : Date of board meeting
PU
03/02Esprit Appoints Interim CEO as Full-Time Chief Executive
MT
03/01ESPRIT : Re-designation from interim chief executive officer to chief executive officer
PU
03/01Esprit Holdings Limited Announces Re-Designation of Pak William Eui as Chief Executive ..
CI
01/06ESPRIT : Debuts a spirited and colorful capsule collection to celebrate the new year
PU
01/04ESPRIT : Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended on..
PU
2021Esprit Revitalized with Series of Exciting Developments in the Pipeline
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2020 1 770 M 226 M 226 M
Net income 2020 -828 M -106 M -106 M
Net Debt 2020 785 M 100 M 100 M
P/E ratio 2020 -2,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 2 350 M 300 M 300 M
EV / Sales 2019 -0,03x
EV / Sales 2020 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 2 200
Free-Float 71,9%
Chart ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Esprit Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Eui Won Pak CEO, COO & Executive Director
Johannes Georg Schmidt-Schultes Group Chief Financial Officer
Su Yi Chiu Chairman & Chief Legal Officer
Kin Ching Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwok Pan Chung Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED16.90%300
LANCY CO., LTD.-30.27%1 535
DAZZLE FASHION CO., LTD-21.71%1 121
F&F HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-23.27%803
TCNS CLOTHING CO. LIMITED2.67%647
XIN HEE CO., LTD.-14.88%602