ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

Esprit : Letter to Existing Shareholders - Annual Report for the Six Months Ended 31 December 2020, Circular and Proxy Form

04/28/2021
ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED

(Incorporated in Bermuda with limited liability)

STOCK CODE: 00330

28 April 2021

Dear Shareholders,

ANNUAL REPORT FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2020,

CIRCULAR AND PROXY FORM

We enclose herewith (i) the annual report for the six months ended 31 December 2020 (the "Annual Report") of Esprit Holdings Limited (the "Company"); (ii) the circular containing the notice of 2021 annual general meeting ("AGM") of the Company and regarding general mandates to repurchase and issue shares of the Company and re-election/election of Directors of the Company (the "Circular"); and (iii) the proxy form for use at the AGM (the "Proxy Form"). The Annual Report, the Circular and the Proxy Form have been prepared in both English and Chinese and they have been posted on the Company's website at www.espritholdings.com and HKExnews website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Registered shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") who have elected to receive the Annual Report in either English version or Chinese version may request a printed copy in the other language by returning the duly completed and signed change of request form (the "Change of Request Form") to the Hong Kong branch share registrar of the Company, Tricor Secretaries Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar") either by email at esprit-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com or by post to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong by using the postage pre-paid mailing label provided if posted in Hong Kong. If the same is posted outside Hong Kong, please affix an appropriate stamp.

You are entitled to change your choice of means of receipt and/or language of all future Corporate Communication (as defined below) at any time by completing, signing and returning the Change of Request Form to the Branch Share Registrar in reasonable time either by email at esprit-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com or by post to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong. The Change of Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website and HKExnews website.

"Corporate Communication" includes any document(s) to be issued by the Company for the information or action of the Shareholders, including but not limited to annual report, interim report, notice of meeting, listing document, circular and proxy form.

Both the English and Chinese versions of the Corporate Communication will be available on the Company's website for at least five years from the date of first publication.

Should you have any queries relating to this letter, please call the enquiry hotline of the Branch Share Registrar at (852) 2980 1333 during business hours from 9:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Esprit Holdings Limited

CHIU Christin Su Yi

Acting Executive Chairman

Esprit Holdings Limited published this content on 28 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 April 2021 09:24:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 9 403 M 1 211 M 1 211 M
Net income 2021 -703 M -90,6 M -90,6 M
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -2,20x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 2 320 M 299 M 299 M
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,25x
Capi. / Sales 2022 0,25x
Nbr of Employees 2 500
Free-Float 47,6%
Chart ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Esprit Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 0,93 HKD
Last Close Price 0,82 HKD
Spread / Highest target 13,4%
Spread / Average Target 13,4%
Spread / Lowest Target 13,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Anders Christian Kristiansen Co-Chief Executive Officer
Mark D. Daley President, Co-CEO & Executive Director
Johannes Georg Schmidt-Schultes Group Chief Financial Officer
Su Yi Chiu Executive Chairman & Group Legal Officer
Kin Ching Lo Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ESPRIT HOLDINGS LIMITED-27.43%299
LANCY CO., LTD.103.61%3 110
F&F CO., LTD.108.53%2 468
DAZZLE FASHION CO., LTD5.66%1 442
ANZHENG FASHION GROUP CO., LTD.6.39%589
TCNS CLOTHING CO. LIMITED9.03%401
