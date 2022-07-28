Log in
ESQUIRE FINANCIAL : DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR COMMON STOCKHOLDERS - Form 8-K
PU
05:09pESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:31pEsquire financial holdings declares regular quarterly cash dividend for common stockholders
PR
ESQUIRE FINANCIAL : DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR COMMON STOCKHOLDERS - Form 8-K

07/28/2022
ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS DECLARES REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND FOR COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

Jericho, NY - July 28, 2022 - Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) (the "Company"), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association ("Esquire Bank"), today announced its regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of common stock, payable on September 1, 2022, to each stockholder of record on August 15, 2022.

AboutEsquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company headquartered in Jericho, New York, with one branch office in Jericho, New York and an administrative office in Boca Raton, Florida. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Esquire Bank, National Association, is a full service commercial bank dedicated to serving the financial needs of the legal industry and small businesses nationally, as well as commercial and retail customers in the New York metropolitan area. The bank offers tailored products and solutions to the legal community and their clients as well as dynamic and flexible payment processing solutions to small business owners. For more information, visit www.esquirebank.com.

Contact Information:

Eric S. Bader

Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.

(516) 535-2002

eric.bader@esqbank.com

Disclaimer

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 28 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 July 2022 21:18:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
