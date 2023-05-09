ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS RANKS #1 IN 2022 RAYMOND JAMES COMMUNITY BANKERS CUP

JERICHO, N.Y., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ), the holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association (collectively "Esquire"), today announced that Esquire was named a top performing community bank in the United States, ranking first in the 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup. Esquire ranked second in 2021, first in 2020 and 2019 and third in 2018 in the Raymond James Community Bankers Cup.

"Ranking first in the 2022 Raymond James Community Bankers Cup is a testament to the hard work and dedication of an exceptional Esquire team," stated Andrew C. Sagliocca, Vice Chairman, CEO and President of Esquire. "Our outstanding financial performance during 2022 continues to validate our client-centric culture and commitment to technology and reflects our focus on delivering long-term value for the national verticals we serve, our investors and our dedicated employees."

Raymond James recognizes the top 10% of community banks across the United States based on various profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics. The pool of banks considered for recognition includes all exchange-traded domestic banks, excluding mutual holding companies and potential acquisition targets, with assets between $500 million and $10 billion as of December 31, 2022.

Of the 216 community banks considered for the 2022 Community Bankers Cup, the top 10% demonstrated superior performance in a range of profitability, operational efficiency, and balance sheet metrics.

