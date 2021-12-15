Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ESQ   US29667J1016

ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.

(ESQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Esquire Financial : Amendment to Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership (Form 4/A)

12/15/2021 | 02:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 4/A
Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16, Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0287Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Grossman Marc D
2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. [ESQ] 		5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
(Last) (First) (Middle)
100 JERICHO QUADRANGLE , SUITE 100
3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
JERICHO NY 11753
4. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
2020-12-18 		6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 2A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 3. Transaction Code 4. Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 5. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 6. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 7. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V Amount (A) or (D) Price
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
(e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 3. Transaction Date (Month/Day/Year) 3A. Deemed Execution Date, if any (Month/Day/Year) 4. Transaction Code 5. Number of Derivative Securities Acquired (A) or Disposed of (D) 6. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 7. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 8. Price of Derivative Security 9. Number of derivative Securities Beneficially Owned Following Reported Transaction(s) 10. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 11. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Code V (A) (D) Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Grossman Marc D
100 JERICHO QUADRANGLE
SUITE 100
JERICHO, NY11753 		X

Signatures
/s/ Eric S. Bader, pursuant to Power of Attorney 2021-12-15
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
(1) Includes shares of restricted stock which vest in three equal annual installments commencing on December 19, 2023.
(2) Includes shares of restricted stock which vest in three equal annual installments commencing on January 23, 2022.
(3) Stock options vest in three equal annual installments commencing on December 16, 2021.
(4) Stock options vest at a rate of 20% per year commencing on September 1, 2017.
(5) Stock options vest in three equal annual installments commencing on December 10, 2019.
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. published this content on 15 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 December 2021 19:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
11/10ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Con..
AQ
11/02Esquire Bank Launches LawyerIQ New Digital Education Resource for Contingency Fee Law F..
PR
11/02Esquire Bank Launches LawyerIQ, Comprehensive Digital Content Hub and Education Resourc..
CI
10/25ESQUIRE FINANCIAL : REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS - Form 8-K
PU
10/25ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulati..
AQ
10/25ESQUIRE FINANCIAL : Transfer of Legacy NFL Consumer Loan Portfolio to Loans Held for Sale ..
PU
10/25ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
10/25ESQUIRE FINANCIAL : Earnings Flash (ESQ) ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS Posts Q3 EPS $0.63
MT
10/25ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC. : Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results
PR
10/25Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nin..
CI
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 43,5 M - -
Net income 2021 16,5 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 222 M 222 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 5,11x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,42x
Nbr of Employees 99
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 29,75 $
Average target price 36,00 $
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Andrew C. Sagliocca President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael Lacapria Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Anthony L. Coelho Chairman
Eric S. Bader Chief Operating Officer, Secretary & Executive VP
Todd A. Deutsch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESQUIRE FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, INC.55.03%222
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-6.34%157 296
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.29.00%73 617
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK7.83%62 812
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP LIMITED21.54%54 994
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.-9.26%53 577