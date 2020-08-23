Log in
ESR Cayman : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

08/23/2020 | 06:16am EDT

ESR CAYMAN LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1821)

LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES

AND FUNCTIONS

The board of directors (the "Board") of ESR Cayman Limited comprises 11 directors as follows:

Executive Directors

Mr. Jinchu Shen

Mr. Stuart Gibson

Mr. Charles Alexander Portes

Non-executive Directors

Mr. Jeffrey David Perlman (Chairman of the Board)

Mr. Zhenhui Wang

Mr. Ho Jeong Lee

Independent Non-executive Directors

Mr. Brett Harold Krause

The Right Honourable Sir Hugo George William Swire, KCMG

Mr. Simon James McDonald

Ms. Jingsheng Liu

Mr. Robin Tom Holdsworth

1

There are three Board committees under the Board. The table below sets forth the roles of each director serving on the relevant Board committee(s):

Board

Committee

Audit

Nomination

Remuneration

Committee

Committee

Committee

Director

Mr. Jinchu Shen

Mr. Stuart Gibson

Mr. Charles Alexander Portes

Mr. Jeffrey David Perlman

Member

Mr. Zhenhui Wang

Mr. Ho Jeong Lee

Member

Mr. Brett Harold Krause

Member

Member

Chairman

The Right Honourable Sir Hugo

George William Swire,

Chairman

KCMG

Mr. Simon James McDonald

Chairman

Member

Ms. Jingsheng Liu

Member

Mr. Robin Tom Holdsworth

Member

Hong Kong, 23 August 2020

2

Disclaimer

ESR Cayman Ltd. published this content on 23 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2020 10:15:10 UTC
