ESR Cayman : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

ESR CAYMAN LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 1821)
LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES
AND FUNCTIONS
The board of directors (the "Board") of ESR Cayman Limited comprises 11 directors as follows:
Executive Directors
Mr. Jinchu Shen
Mr. Stuart Gibson
Mr. Charles Alexander Portes
Non-executive Directors
Mr. Jeffrey David Perlman (Chairman of the Board)
Mr. Zhenhui Wang
Mr. Ho Jeong Lee
Independent Non-executive Directors
Mr. Brett Harold Krause
The Right Honourable Sir Hugo George William Swire, KCMG
Mr. Simon James McDonald
Ms. Jingsheng Liu
Mr. Robin Tom Holdsworth