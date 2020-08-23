ESR Cayman : LIST OF DIRECTORS AND THEIR ROLES AND FUNCTIONS

There are three Board committees under the Board. The table below sets forth the roles of each director serving on the relevant Board committee(s):

Board Committee Audit Nomination Remuneration Committee Committee Committee Director Mr. Jinchu Shen Mr. Stuart Gibson Mr. Charles Alexander Portes Mr. Jeffrey David Perlman Member Mr. Zhenhui Wang Mr. Ho Jeong Lee Member Mr. Brett Harold Krause Member Member Chairman The Right Honourable Sir Hugo George William Swire, Chairman KCMG Mr. Simon James McDonald Chairman Member Ms. Jingsheng Liu Member Mr. Robin Tom Holdsworth Member Hong Kong, 23 August 2020