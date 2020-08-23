ESR Cayman : RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

ESR CAYMAN LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1821)

RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

The board of directors (the "Board") of ESR Cayman Limited (the "Company") announces that Mr. Joseph Raymond Gagnon has resigned as a non-executive director of the Company and member of all sub-committees of the Board, including the audit committee of the Company, with effect from 23 August 2020 due to his resignation from Warburg Pincus LLC, one of the key shareholders of the Company.

Mr. Gagnon has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and there are no other matters relating to his resignation that need to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company.

The Board would like to express its sincere gratitude to Mr. Gagnon for his valuable contribution to the Company during his tenure of service.

By order of the Board

ESR Cayman Limited

Jinchu Shen

Director

Hong Kong, 23 August 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Jinchu Shen, Mr. Stuart Gibson and Mr. Charles Alexander Portes as Executive Directors, Mr. Jeffrey David Perlman as the Chairman and Non-executive Director, Mr. Zhenhui Wang and Mr. Ho Jeong Lee as Non-executive Directors, Mr. Brett Harold Krause, The Right Honourable Sir Hugo George William Swire, KCMG, Mr. Simon James McDonald, Ms. Jingsheng Liu and Mr. Robin Tom Holdsworth as Independent Non-executive Directors.