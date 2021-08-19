Financial Statements and Related Announcement::Half Yearly Results

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

BUSINESS REVIEW

ESR has continued its strong momentum and delivered outstanding performance during the six months ended 30 June 2021 ("1H2021"). The Covid-19 pandemic continues to accelerate the growth of e-commerce where ESR sits at the heart of the central nervous system delivering the core New Economy infrastructure to its best-in-class clients. ESR's strong financial results and operational excellence have demonstrated not only the Group's resilience, but also the strength and power of its business model.

Revenue (excluding construction revenue) for 1H2021 was US$177.7 million, up 24.7% from US$142.4 million in 1H2020. EBITDA increased by 38.6% from US$269.4 million in 1H2020 to US$373.5 million in 1H2021. Fund Management EBITDA recorded accelerating growth with a 50.9% year-on-year increase from US$64.4 million in 1H2020 to US$97.1 million in 1H2021. Net profit attributable to the owners of the Company ("PATMI") grew 60.9% from US$133.0 million in 1H2020 to US$213.9 million in 1H2021. Higher PATMI was driven by the growth in the Group's co-investments in funds, associates, and joint ventures, as well as lower borrowing costs. This is in line with ESR's asset light strategy and disciplined capital management.

Having witnessed sustained strong capital inflows and leasing demand, the logistics market has solidified its position as the preferred real estate asset class in Asia. It is expected that e-commerce acceleration and supply chain transformation will continue to benefit ESR as it extends the platform deeper into existing markets as well as new markets over the next 12 months.

Accelerating growth of Fund Management segment

ESR's Fund Management segment achieved stellar performance in 1H2021 with revenue surging 48.2% to US$123.9 million, buoyed by various key drivers including: the continued growth in the Group's fund AUM which rose 37.9% year-on-year to US$32.7 billion; the robust development work-in-progress ("WIP") (in funds) which reached a record US$5.5 billion; and strong leasing activity with over 1.6 million sqm of space leased across portfolio.

Supported by its well-established fund management platform, together with the continued acceleration in fundraising momentum, the Group's total AUM continued to grow, reaching US$36.3 billion, up 36.9% year-on-year.