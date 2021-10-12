Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Hong Kong
  Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  ESR Cayman Limited
  News
  Summary
    1821   KYG319891092

ESR CAYMAN LIMITED

(1821)
General Announcement::Adjustment of Consideration Securities Issued in relation to the Proposed Acquisition of ARA

10/12/2021
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for any securities or an invitation to enter into an agreement to do any such things, nor is it calculated to invite any offer to buy, sell or subscribe for any securities.

ESR CAYMAN LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 1821)

ADJUSTMENT OF CONSIDERATION SECURITIES ISSUED

IN RELATION TO THE PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF

ARA ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED

  1. INTRODUCTION
    Reference is made to (i) the announcement of ESR Cayman Limited (the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") dated 4 August 2021 in relation to a proposed business combination of ARA Asset Management Limited ("ARA") and its subsidiaries with the Group and (ii) the announcement of the Company dated 24 August 2021 in relation to the amendment of the Acquisition Agreement (the "Announcements").
    Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used herein shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Announcements.
  2. ADJUSTMENT TO THE CONSIDERATION SECURITIES ISSUED UNDER THE ACQUISITION AGREEMENT
    Pursuant to a confirmation letter dated 12 October 2021, the Company and ARA Cayman confirmed that, under the terms of the Acquisition Agreement:
    1. no Consideration VLNs shall be issued to any Seller or Consideration Recipient; and

  1. additional Shares equal to the number of Conversion Shares that would have been received by each Seller or Consideration Recipient on conversion of the Consideration VLNs will instead be issued to the relevant Seller or Consideration Recipient.

Save for the foregoing, the other terms of the Acquisition Agreement remain unchanged.

The Proposed Transaction is subject to all of the Conditions being satisfied (or, if applicable, waived) and therefore may or may not become unconditional. If any of the Conditions is not satisfied (or, if applicable, waived), the Proposed Transaction will not proceed. Shareholders and potential investors are reminded to exercise caution when dealing in the Shares and other securities of the Company.

By Order of the Board

ESR Cayman Limited

Jinchu Shen

Director

Hong Kong, 12 October 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Jinchu Shen and Mr. Stuart Gibson as Executive Directors, Mr. Jeffrey David Perlman as the Chairman and Non-executive Director, Mr. Charles Alexander Portes, Mr. Wei Hu and Mr. David Alasdair William Matheson as Non- executive Directors, Mr. Brett Harold Krause, The Right Honourable Sir Hugo George William Swire, KCMG, Mr. Simon James McDonald, Ms. Jingsheng Liu and Mr. Robin Tom Holdsworth as Independent Non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

ESR Cayman Ltd. published this content on 12 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2021 10:41:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 450 M - -
Net income 2021 395 M - -
Net Debt 2021 2 610 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 22,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 953 M 8 952 M -
EV / Sales 2021 25,7x
EV / Sales 2022 22,7x
Nbr of Employees 606
Free-Float 62,1%
Managers and Directors
Stuart Gibson Co-Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jin Chu Shen Co-Chief Executive Officer & Director
Wee Peng Cho Chief Financial Officer
Jeffrey David Perlman Chairman
Brett Harold Krause Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ESR CAYMAN LIMITED-17.81%8 952
BLACKSTONE INC.76.73%75 203
KKR & CO. INC.61.60%38 148
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC6.76%22 990
THE CARLYLE GROUP INC.57.19%17 458
AMUNDI10.10%17 231