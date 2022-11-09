EU reaches deal on national CO2 emission cut targets

BRUSSELS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The European Union has
agreed to a law that sets national targets to reduce overall
carbon emissions by the end of the decade across sectors
including agriculture, buildings and transport.
Negotiators of the European Parliament and the European
Council, which represents the 27 EU members, agreed to a deal on
the legislation called the Effort Sharing Regulation (ESR) late
on Tuesday.
The regulation sets national targets for emission reductions
from road transport, domestic maritime transport, heating of
buildings, agriculture, small industrial installations and waste
management.
These sectors, not now included in the EU emissions trading
system, generate about 60% of EU greenhouse gas emissions. The
planned law should reduce them by 40% compared to 2005.
The law is part of the overall EU plan to cut net emissions
by 55% by 2030 from 1990 levels and to achieve climate
neutrality by 2050.
The ESR is designed to ensure that all EU members contribute
to the goal in a fair way. So richer countries Denmark, Finland,
Germany, Luxembourg and Sweden need to make 50% cuts, while for
Bulgaria the target is 10%.
Countries can trade limited amounts of allowances with
others or "bank" some allowances if their emissions were lower
in a given year or "borrow" from future years if their emissions
were too high.
The law needs approval by the European Parliament and the
European Council before it can enter force, although that is
normally a given after negotiators agree a deal.
The deal is one of three the European Union is hoping to
clinch in time for the United Nations climate summit that
started in Egypt on Sunday.
The bloc struck a deal last month on a law effectively
banning the sale of new petrol and diesel cars from 2035 and on
Thursday aims to conclude negotiations on a law to expand
Europe's CO2-absorbing "sinks", such as forests.
(Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Christopher
Cushing)