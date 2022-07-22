Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Completion Of The Divestment Of 3 Sanitarium Drive In Australia

(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended)) Completion of the Divestment of 3 Sanitarium Drive in Australia Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of ESR-LOGOS REIT dated 25 May 2022 titled "ESR-LOGOS REIT to Divest 3 Sanitarium Drive in Australia" (the "Divestment Announcement"). Further to the Divestment Announcement, ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-LOGOS REIT, is pleased to announce that ESR-LOGOS REIT, through an indirect wholly-owned entity, Berkeley Trust, has today completed the divestment of the Property to Australasian Conference Association Limited. Following the Divestment, ESR-LOGOS REIT's diversified portfolio consists of 82 properties (excluding 48 Pandan Road held through a joint venture) located across Singapore and Australia, as well as investments in three property funds in Australia1. BY ORDER OF THE BOARD ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited As manager of ESR-LOGOS REIT (Company Registration No.: 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No. 100132) Adrian Chui Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director 22 July 2022 For further enquiries, please contact: ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited Lyn Ong Manager, Capital Markets and Investor Relations Tel: +65 6827 9504 Email: lyn.ong@esr-logosreit.com.sg 1 ESR-LOGOS REIT's investments in three Australia property funds comprise 49.5%, 40.0% and 10.0% stakes in New LAIVS Trust, Oxford Property Fund and ESR Australia Logistics Partnership, respectively.

About ESR-LOGOS REIT ESR-LOGOS REIT is a leading New Economy and future-ready Asia Pacific S-REIT. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006, ESR-LOGOS REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties in key gateway markets. As at 28 April 2022, ESR-LOGOS REIT holds interests in a diversified portfolio of logistics properties, high-specifications industrial properties, business parks and general industrial properties with total assets of approximately S$5.5 billion. Its portfolio comprises 83 properties (excluding 48 Pandan Road held through a joint venture) located across the developed markets of Singapore (62 assets) and Australia (21 assets), with a total gross floor area of approximately 2.3 million sqm, as well as investments in three property funds in Australia. ESR-LOGOS REIT is also a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index. ESR-LOGOS REIT is managed by ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Manager") and sponsored by ESR Group Limited ("ESR"). The Manager is owned by ESR (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%), respectively. For further information on ESR-LOGOS REIT, please visit www.esr-logosreit.com.sg. About the Sponsor, ESR ESR is APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally. With US$140.2 billion in total assets under management (AUM), its fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, representing over 95% of GDP in APAC, and also includes an expanding presence in Europe and the U.S. ESR provides a diverse range of real asset investment solutions and New Economy real estate development opportunities across its private funds business, which allow capital partners and customers to capitalise on the most significant secular trends in APAC. ESR is the largest sponsor and manager of REITs in APAC with a total AUM of US$45 billion. ESR's purpose - Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future - drives it to manage its business sustainably and impactfully, and ESR considers the environment and the communities in which it operates as key stakeholders of its business. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. More information is available at www.esr.com. 2