    J91U   SG1T70931228

ESR-LOGOS REIT

(J91U)
  Report
Delayed Singapore Stock Exchange  -  05:09 2022-07-22 am EDT
0.4050 SGD    0.00%
09:54aASSET ACQUISITIONS AND DISPOSALS : : Completion Of The Divestment Of 3 Sanitarium Drive In Australia
PU
06/30ESR LOGOS REIT : Announces Board And Management Changes
PU
06/30CHANGE - ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPOINTMENT : : Announcement On Change Of Appointment
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Asset Acquisitions And Disposals :: Completion Of The Divestment Of 3 Sanitarium Drive In Australia

07/22/2022 | 09:54am EDT
(Constituted in the Republic of Singapore pursuant to a trust deed dated 31 March 2006 (as amended))

Completion of the Divestment of 3 Sanitarium Drive in Australia

Capitalised terms used herein, but not otherwise defined, shall have the meanings ascribed to them in the announcement of ESR-LOGOS REIT dated 25 May 2022 titled "ESR-LOGOS REIT to Divest 3 Sanitarium Drive in Australia" (the "Divestment Announcement").

Further to the Divestment Announcement, ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited, as manager of ESR-LOGOS REIT, is pleased to announce that ESR-LOGOS REIT, through an indirect wholly-owned entity, Berkeley Trust, has today completed the divestment of the Property to Australasian Conference Association Limited.

Following the Divestment, ESR-LOGOS REIT's diversified portfolio consists of 82 properties (excluding 48 Pandan Road held through a joint venture) located across Singapore and Australia, as well as investments in three property funds in Australia1.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited

As manager of ESR-LOGOS REIT

(Company Registration No.: 200512804G, Capital Markets Services Licence No. 100132)

Adrian Chui

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

22 July 2022

For further enquiries, please contact:

ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited

Lyn Ong

Manager, Capital Markets and Investor Relations

Tel: +65 6827 9504

Email: lyn.ong@esr-logosreit.com.sg

1 ESR-LOGOS REIT's investments in three Australia property funds comprise 49.5%, 40.0% and 10.0% stakes in New

LAIVS Trust, Oxford Property Fund and ESR Australia Logistics Partnership, respectively.

About ESR-LOGOS REIT

ESR-LOGOS REIT is a leading New Economy and future-ready Asia Pacific S-REIT. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006, ESR-LOGOS REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties in key gateway markets.

As at 28 April 2022, ESR-LOGOS REIT holds interests in a diversified portfolio of logistics properties, high-specifications industrial properties, business parks and general industrial properties with total assets of approximately S$5.5 billion. Its portfolio comprises 83 properties (excluding 48 Pandan Road held through a joint venture) located across the developed markets of Singapore (62 assets) and Australia (21 assets), with a total gross floor area of approximately 2.3 million sqm, as well as investments in three property funds in Australia. ESR-LOGOS REIT is also a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index.

ESR-LOGOS REIT is managed by ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited (the "Manager") and sponsored by ESR Group Limited ("ESR"). The Manager is owned by ESR (67.3%), Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (25.0%), and Mitsui & Co., Ltd (7.7%), respectively.

For further information on ESR-LOGOS REIT, please visit www.esr-logosreit.com.sg.

About the Sponsor, ESR

ESR is APAC's largest real asset manager powered by the New Economy and the third largest listed real estate investment manager globally. With US$140.2 billion in total assets under management (AUM), its fully integrated development and investment management platform extends across key APAC markets, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, India, New Zealand and Southeast Asia, representing over 95% of GDP in APAC, and also includes an expanding presence in Europe and the U.S. ESR provides a diverse range of real asset investment solutions and New Economy real estate development opportunities across its private funds business, which allow capital partners and customers to capitalise on the most significant secular trends in APAC. ESR is the largest sponsor and manager of REITs in APAC with a total AUM of US$45 billion. ESR's purpose - Space and Investment Solutions for a Sustainable Future - drives it to manage its business sustainably and impactfully, and ESR considers the environment and the communities in which it operates as key stakeholders of its business. Listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, ESR is a constituent of the FTSE Global Equity Index Series (Large Cap), Hang Seng Composite Index and MSCI Hong Kong Index. More information is available at www.esr.com.

2

Important Notice

The value of units in ESR-LOGOS REIT ("Units") and the income derived from them may fall as well as rise. Units are not investments or deposits in, or liabilities or obligations, of ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited ("Manager"), RBC Investor Services Trust Singapore Limited (in its capacity as trustee of ESR-LOGOS REIT) ("Trustee"), or any of their respective related corporations and affiliates (individually and collectively "Affiliates"). An investment in Units is subject to equity investment risk, including the possible delays in repayment and loss of income or the principal amount invested. Neither ESR-LOGOS REIT, the Manager, the Trustee nor any of the Affiliates guarantees the repayment of any principal amount invested, the performance of ESR-LOGOS REIT, any particular rate of return from investing in ESR-LOGOS REIT, or any taxation consequences of an investment in ESR-LOGOS REIT. Any indication of ESR-LOGOS REIT performance returns is historical and cannot be relied on as an indicator of future performance.

Investors have no right to request that the Manager redeem or purchase their Units while the Units are listed. It is intended that investors may only deal in their Units through trading on Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited (the "SGX-ST"). Listing of the Units on the SGX-ST does not guarantee a liquid market for the Units. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties. Actual future performance, outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Representative examples of these factors include (without limitation) general industry and economic conditions, interest rate trends, cost of capital and capital availability, competition from similar developments, shifts in expected levels of occupancy or property rental income, changes in operating expenses, governmental and public policy changes and the continued availability of financing in amounts and on terms necessary to support ESR- LOGOS REIT's future business. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, which are based on the Manager's current view of future events.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not have regard to your specific investment objectives, financial situation or your particular needs. Any information contained in this announcement is not to be construed as investment or financial advice and does not constitute an offer or an invitation to invest in ESR-LOGOS REIT or any investment or product of or to subscribe to any services offered by the Manager, the Trustee or any of the Affiliates.

3

Disclaimer

ESR-REIT published this content on 22 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2022 13:53:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
